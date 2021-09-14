Sports
Sebastian Vettel: Aston Martin would like the German driver to race for them in 2022
Aston Martin says it is committed to Sebastian Vettel and wants him to race for them in 2022.
The 34-year-old Vettel has a contractual option he can exercise to stay with the team after this season, which is set to settle in the coming weeks.
Aston Martin team owner Lawrence Stroll said: “We are very happy with Sebastian. It is our firm intention to continue with him next year and beyond.”
Stroll said he expected an answer to Vettel’s future “soon”.
Vettel has had a mixed season with Aston Martin, who he joined this year after a difficult last few campaigns at Ferrari.
After a slow start, the German four-time world champion has moved between some strong races – including a second place in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and another in Hungary before being disqualified for a technical foul – and other less convincing performances.
Vettel has few options other than Aston Martin if he wants to stay in F1. All major teams have confirmed their line-up for next season.
His current ride, the second seat at Alfa Romeo and the two at Haas, are the only ones yet to be announced.
Stroll said he was “unconcerned” by Vettel’s growing involvement in environmental issues, which “have no bearing whatsoever on our strong and ongoing desire that he continue to drive for us in Formula 1.”
The Canadian billionaire’s comments came as he unveiled a new F1 factory at the team’s Silverstone base, which he says will cost between 150 and 200 million.
He said the new base, which will significantly expand the team’s current location opposite Silverstone Circuit, was needed to fulfill his ambitions so that the team can fight for the World Championship within three to five years.
“It’s a hugely significant investment, over 400,000 square feet,” Stroll said. “It shows my faith in the team, confirms my ambitions and my faith in F1. It is really an investment in F1.”
A brand new wind tunnel will be built at the new location. The current factory, which has grown organically since Aston Martin’s predecessor Jordan Grand Prix entered F1 in 1991, will be repurposed as a wellness centre, cafeteria, F1 simulator and heritage center where guests can be entertained.
Stroll said the first phase of construction, which had been delayed by nearly two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, would be completed in 18 months, the second in 36 months.
Stroll, who took over the road car company Aston Martin last year before renaming his F1 team to it this season, drew both a parallel and a contrast to McLaren’s Technology Centre, the most recent purpose-built F1 factory built when it closed in 2004. inaugurated.
The MTC was conceived as an architectural statement and as an F1 base and former team principal Ron Dennis recruited renowned architect Sir Norman Foster to design it.
Stroll said: “This is the reverse of what Ron Denis did with Norman Foster. This is a company, this is a factory, a campus, fit for purpose of matching the DNA and culture of ourselves, the purpose of where it was built for , to be efficient and streamlined, to have everyone side by side under one roof, taking into account the new financial regulations and where sport will go in the future.
“It really represents our image, our culture and our DNA.”
