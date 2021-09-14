Amina Edwards, Washington Football Team Chief of Staff





I know you’re relatively new to the NFL, so how did you start a career in football? I took a detour to the NFL. I’ve never worked for a team, but sport has always been a part of my life. I graduated from business school last spring and was actually planning to take another job. Then I got a call — out of the blue — from (Washington team president) Jason (Wright) who said, “I’m starting a new job on Monday. I’m going to be the president of the Washington Football Team, and I’m looking for a chief of staff. Are you interested in coming with me?” After I took my jaw off the floor and started talking to him about his vision for the team, it was such a good idea. I thought, I have to take on this role. What a turn of events! Were you in a working relationship with Jason before that phone call? Jason was my very first boss to graduate when I was 22. We worked together at (McKinsey & Company) and he has remained my professional mentor throughout my career, both as a sounding board and a great coach. He is someone who has really invested in me and pushed me to take on bigger roles and try new things. I’m really lucky to get a second chance here to work with him. So when you took on this role in September 2020, what were some of the things you wanted to achieve? I’ve always been passionate about building organizations and teams, so this felt like a great opportunity to do that in so many different dimensions. There is a culture change. We’re renaming the team. We are building a new stadium. So many unique opportunities that this role presented, which is one of the reasons why it was so easy for me to say yes to this job. I work in the top team on strategy and business planning. The best way to describe my role is that my job is to help Jason and the top team actually get their job done. Sometimes that’s like air traffic control or managing some of our integrated projects, and sometimes it’s just a sounding board for them so they can discuss an idea and help make it a reality. I really feel like I have the coolest job in the world because I pretty much see the whole company and learn how all the different parts fit together. Let’s break that down a bit. When it comes to the cultural side of the organization, a lot has changed in Washington in the past year. What were some changes you wanted to make when you arrived? And what changes, if any, have you seen in the past year? There has been a lot of change. My goal when I joined this team was to build the kind of organization where everyone felt valued, respected and could do their best. That’s what we all want from a culture and organization. I think we’ve been able to build that kind of community, despite the challenges of starting that work virtually. Of course, that was a challenge for everyone, but especially in a time of transformation, we had to think very consciously about how we built relationships and built a culture, because it’s a bit more difficult when you’re in front of a computer screen. How do you think building a remote team will translate when you’re all back together in person? Starting a new job remotely was a challenge. When we were trying to build a team — we probably hired seven to eight members of our senior team remotely — I think we had to rethink how we built it. And I think it means we’ve really laid the groundwork. It has also made us think more consciously about work-life balance and how we can maximize the time we spend in the office, while also ensuring that our team and staff have a life outside of work and ensuring that we also respect. I think it’s made us all consider personal work and what that looks like and how we build culture in a hybrid environment.

