The Penn High School boys’ tennis team has a bright future





The Penn boys tennis team has taken quite a beating this season. However, don’t expect this to take long for the highly successful program. A young and talented roster of Kingsmen looks set to do big things for coach Eric Bowers in the future. The Kingsmen lost five players from the lineup that lost 3-2 to rival Saint Joseph in the final of the LaPorte Regional to close out the 2020 season. Bowers, who last week saw his youthful team lose 4-1 to Saint Joseph in a Northern Indiana Conference clash in Penn, says there is much to appreciate about his squad. “I’m proud of where we are,” Bowers said after the loss to the No. 10 Indians. “Am I satisfied? No. We have to improve.” The Penn lineup has a pair of freshman singles in Chris Chen at No. 1 and Evan Knapp at No. 3. Junior David Bao mans the No. 2 singles spot for the Kingsmen. The doubles lineup has juniors Eli Diechley and Jeffrey Bao at number 1 and seniors Hunter Striegel and Kevin Murphy at number 2. “Most of my boys were in JV last year or were not in high school,” Bowers noted. “This year people think it’s the year to get us. “We’ve taken some lumps this year like never before, but we’re also playing a very tough program. “I’m excited about this team and what they’ve shown. They come right back to practice and want to work and get better.” Penn was 9-6 last weekend after losing 4-1 to a strong and experienced team from Bremen in the Concord Invitational. The Kingsmen program, led by Bethel College product Bowers since 2010, has won 19 consecutive section championships. Lions roaring with veteran group A talented Bremen team is one to watch when post-season play kicks off in a few weeks. The No. 29 Lions were second in the Concord Invite last weekend, losing 3-2 to No. 15 Westview. It was only the first loss of the season for the strong team of coach Kevin Hickman. Bremen won all three singles matches against Penn, led by senior Carson Miller at No. 1. Miller is one of five seniors on the Lion squad this fall. Miller is one of four seniors in the starting lineup for the Lions, who are 13-1 overall and 5-0 in NIC action. Senior Dawson Hickman is number 2 in singles with senior duo Shay Kyser and Mason Porter playing number 1 in doubles for the Lions. Junior Mariano Deleon plays number 3 singles with sophomore Camden Hickman and Max Varner on number 2 doubles. The Lions won their own Invitational Title in August and captured the West Noble Invitational Championship on September 4. They also defeated county rival Plymouth September 4-1 on Senior Night. Bremen wrote program history a year ago. The Lions won their first-ever regional title before losing 5-0 to eventual state champion Carmel in the LaPorte Semistate. Coach Hickman is a former standout tennis player for the Lions. The 1984 BHS graduate was a four-year letterman, team MVP and qualified for the regional as a No. 1 singles player for the Lions. Hickman also played both basketball and baseball during his high school career. Indians ready for push after season Look for Saint Joseph to make another big post-season push. The Indians returned five players from the lineup that lost 4-1 to Munster in the LaPorte Semistate in 2020. Senior star Daniel Pries, an individual state qualifier at No. 1 singles each of the past two seasons, leads the Indians. Pries won his 90th game against Penn last week. Senior standout Kyle Fernandez plays number 2 singles with sophomore Will Westberry at number 3. Junior Davis Borders and sophomore Colin Blumentritt man the number 1 doubles spot for Saint Joseph with senior PiotrNabrzyski and freshman Jake Westberry at number 2. 90th win:Saint Joseph ace Pries ready to add to great career “These are the best team elements we’ve had in my 12 years here,” said Saint Joseph coach Steve Bender. “The key for us is to play aggressively.” Tournament time is approaching The boys’ tennis state tournament is fast approaching. Links for sectional play will be pulled on September 27. Sectional play is slated for statewide from September 29 through October. 2. Regionals are October 5-6 with semi-states October 9 and the state finals October 15-16 for teams and October 22-23 for singles and doubles.

