Cloquet School Board Approves Hockey Arena Contract





After back and forth over the terms of the contract, the school district has agreed to the three-year contract, which runs from 2022-2024. The school district will pay $138,808 in 2022, after which the cost will increase by 3% each year. At the previous regular school board meeting in August, the board had approved a one-year lease with the city. The Cloquet City Council voted to reject the proposed lease because they had not previously discussed a one-year contract. Both sides then sat down for further discussions and negotiations. “Our ice arena negotiating subcommittee has met with city officials,” Chief Inspector Michael Cary said. “We compared the city’s expenses around the arena with their revenues. They showed us what their finances look like from year to year. The city is still not able to cover their expenses 100% based on the current leases they have.” EARLIER: Cloquet School Board, City Council Continue Ice Arena Negotiations Cary said they weren’t financially able to get a better deal, but the city council agreed to add language to the lease that requires the city to meet with the school district to take a “deeper dive.” in the overall financial picture of the arena.” School board chairman Ted Lammi expressed his dismay at the situation and voted against, as the only vote was against the agreement. “You all know how I feel about it, but I want to thank the negotiating committee for working out what was possibly the best deal we could get,” Lammi said. To cover the rent increases, the school board also approved a $1 increase in adult admission fees to hockey games. “During a conversation with our operations director, he felt that we kept our adult hockey game entry fees fairly stable for a number of years, so it’s probably a reasonable time to consider slightly increasing that entry fee,” Cary said. “That increase should probably cover most of the costs for any increases in hockey leases, he says.” The increase only applies to adult tickets and does not affect student prices. The board approved the ticket increase by a 5-1 vote, with board member Ken Scarbrough opposing. “I’m going to vote against that. Unless there’s some way to use that fee to offset the lease charge, I can’t see it being worth the price of a ticket,” Scarbrough said. “Our lease fee is going to cover the costs of the arena. I just want to make sure we can get the fans there.” Board member Dave Battaglia also initially said he was against the fee increase, but said he thought local parents and adults could buy season passes and not have to pay the increase. “This ends up being more of a tourist fee, because it’s usually the visiting adults who will pay it in the end,” Battaglia said. Cary also said the board should be willing to discuss increasing hockey participation fees in the future. No changes are likely to be made for the 2021-2022 school year, but there may be possible changes by 2022-2023. No action was taken on this issue during Monday’s board meeting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pinejournal.com/news/education/7193796-Cloquet-School-Board-approves-hockey-arena-contract The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos