Lewis Hamilton invites black designers to the table because ‘inclusion matters’





After being canceled due to the new COVID pandemic, the Met Gala was back with the biggest night of the year in the fashion industry in New York City. The star-studded 2021 Met Gala witnessed A-list celebrities donning gorgeous designer clothes on the red carpet. Co-hosted by singer Billie Eilish, poet Amanda Gorman, actor Timothee Chalamet and tennis player Naomi Osaka, the event honored the 75th anniversary of the Costume Institute and celebrated modern American fashion. While sticking to the theme, an incredible force in the racing world, Lewis Hamilton, who is known for his perfectly tailored outfits ranging from designers Tommy Hilfiger to Dolce & Gabbana at the past Met Galas, chose a little way from the spotlight, highlighting the three emerging black designers at the mega fashion event. Lewis Hamilton at Met Gala 2021 Brings Emerging Black Designers In front of In America: a lexicon of fashion,With Gala 2021 as the theme, Lewis Hamilton chose to use his influence to showcase black designers. Moving his lens from sports to fashion, the Met Gala veteran sees it as a celebration of the underrepresented and overlooked design talents who inspire him every day. He invited three up-and-coming black designers to his table, which costs up to $30,000. Historically, tables have often been bought up by the industry’s biggest creatives, who use the chairs for celebs who dressed them up for the evening, which in the past hasn’t been great for making the global event an inclusive and diverse one. Vogue about it, Hamilton said that today ‘diversity and inclusion is so important’, which is why he also started his organization called ‘The Hamilton Commission’. The Formula 1 driver added that he realized that many young brands and designers “don’t have the opportunities” and that “he was really scared to death.” Hamilton went on to say that with Met Gala being the biggest fashion event of the year, he wanted to “create something that was meaningful and spark a conversation.” He also wanted people to see everyone together: “These black designers put people first.” Furthermore, Hamilton has also established a charitable organization called Mission44, which advocates, researches and collaborates to improve the educational and employment inequalities that divide society and prevent black aspiring people from reaching their potential. Hamilton is apparently using his influence to bring the young, young black talents to the fore and raise awareness of such pertinent issues facing the community. (Image: Instagram/@humannaturenyc)

