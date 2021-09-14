It’s time to be honest about the loss of Ryan Fitzpatrick and Curtis Samuel

In the spring, the Washington Football Team guaranteed more than $35 million in salaries to two players in an effort to revive a dying offense.

Now, heading into Week 2, both players are in the injured reserve.

Of course, the two players are quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and wide receiver Curtis Samuel.

Fitzpatrick was brought in for $10 million to provide stability at the game’s key position after Washington has served as nothing but a commode for some bad-to-mediocre passers-by for the past three years. The analyzes suggested that Fitzpatrick played the best football in his nearly two-decade career. Fitzpatrick repeatedly called Washington “the best situation” of his time in the NFL, and many were genuinely excited that this transgression could be executed at a high level with the new signal caller.

That excitement lasted about two quarters of the first game before Fitzpatrick was helped off the field with a hip injury. There is no timetable for his return, but it will be at least three weeks and probably much more.

Samuel was signed for his versatility and explosiveness, and to complement Terry McLaurin in the pass game. Here’s the problem, though: Samuel hasn’t run in months while suffering from a groin injury. Seriously, as long as the media is present, the speedy Samuel hasn’t really run since May.

Let’s stop pretending this isn’t a big deal.

Let’s stop shouting “next man up” like losing QB1 and the free agent price wideout will not affect the product on the field.

Seriously, Washington signed these two players specifically to fix their offense. This is a big problem.

Yes, Taylor Heinicke shows flashes of game-making potential. He’s a spark every time he’s on the pitch, and yes, the coaching staff like him.

But the staff also went out and spent $10 million to bring in Fitzpatrick. They wanted Fitz out there. That was the plan.

And yes, rookie Dyami Brown looked explosive in college and during training camp. Cam Sims also impressed coaches during camp. Adam Humphries should be able to help in the slot, and maybe Washington can lean more on running backs Antonio Gibson and JD McKissic in the pass.

But the staff also guaranteed Samuel nearly $25 million to wear burgundy and gold. They wanted Samuel out there. That was the plan.

Heinicke could be great. He has legions of fans in Washington and this is his chance to prove them right.

Maybe Brown will explode in Samuel’s absence. That didn’t happen Week 1, the rookie only recorded one catch that actually went for negative yards, and outside of McLaurin, all of Washington’s pass catchers were good for 73 yards receiving. And excluding McLaurin, the wideouts were only good for 25 yards.

That’s an incredibly small sample, it was only week 1. Brown and the rest will have another shot against the Giants starting Thursday night, but again, the first numbers are meager.

Coach Ron Rivera has a duty to make his team look forward, not the IR. Rivera glorifies the next man’s philosophy, as he should, but he also has no choice.

However, there is a similar tone among fans and media around the losses of Samuel and Fitzpatrick.

“Well, Samuel hasn’t even practiced, so it’s not that big of a deal. You can’t miss what you never had!”

Incorrect. Washington didn’t sign him for nothing.

“Heinicke is better than Fitzpatrick, he just needs a chance!”

Maybe, but if that was the case, why did they sign Fitzpatrick in the first place?

Here’s the bottom line: Washington has lost just one game in a 17-game season. In a short week, things can quickly turn out well with a division match. Play-offs and play-offs are definitely still on the table.

But Washington has also lost a lot to injuries. Fitzpatrick and Samuel’s losses hurt. It’s time to be honest about that.