



Legend Lasith Malinga announces retirement from T20 cricket Sep 14, 2021: Legend Lasith Malinga announces retirement from T20 cricket Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga has announced its retirement from all forms of cricket. One of the greatest fast bowlers, Malinga, served cricket in Sri Lanka for almost 16 years. The 38-year-old, who led Sri Lanka to the World T20 title in 2014, has over 100 wickets in all three formats of the game. Malinga played his last international match against the West Indies in March 2020. Career: a look at his career In a long international career, Malinga registered exceptional numbers. He outsmarted the batsmen with his quirky action. After representing Sri Lanka in 226 ODIs, he took 338 wickets at an average of 28.87. The incredible number includes 8 five-wicket-hauls and 11 four-fors. Malinga also has 107 T20I and 101 Test wickets to his name at 20.79 and 33.15 respectively. Fact: highest wicket taker in T20Is To date, Malinga is the leading wicket taker in T20 Internationals. In fact, he is one of only two bowlers in T20I history to take 100 wickets (107). People like Shakib Al Hasan (106), Tim Southee (99) and Shahid Afridi (98) follow him. Hat-tricks: Malinga has five hat-tricks in white-ball cricket Malinga holds the record for taking the most number of hat-tricks in white ball cricket (ODIs – 3, T20Is – 2). He is the only bowler to take four wickets from as many consecutive deliveries in both ODI (vs South Africa, March 2007) and T20I cricket (vs New Zealand, 2019). Malinga has registered a total of two hat-tricks at the World Cup (2007 and 2011). ODI cricket: a look at his records in ODI cricket Malinga remains the fifth fastest bowler to 300 ODI wickets. He is the second fastest Sri Lankan after Muttiah Muralitharan to do so. Malinga also has the fourth most wickets as bowled (104), also the second most by a Sri Lankan bowler. He has the second most five-wicket hauls in the format by a Sri Lankan bowler (8), after Muralitharan, who has 10. T20 cricket: fourth most wickets in T20 cricket Story continues Malinga finishes with the fourth most wickets in T20 cricket. He picked up 390 scalps from 295 matches with a staggering average of 19.68. The fast bowler is only behind Dwayne Bravo (540), Imran Tahir (420) and Sunil Narine (411). Malinga has also registered a total of 5 five-wicket-hauls in the format. He owns the best T20 figures of a Lankan bowler (6/7). IPL: Leading Wicket Taker in the Indian Premier League Malinga was a prized possession for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. He is the leading wicket taker in the league and has scalped 170 wickets. He has the best average (19.80) among bowlers with 50 or more IPL matches. Malinga, along with Narine (6), also has the most combined four-wicket distances in the tournament. He is one of the few bowlers with an IPL five-for. the news article, Legend Lasith Malinga announces retirement from T20 cricket appeared first on NewsBytes. Also see: Sri Lanka all-rounder Thisara Perera announces international retirement

