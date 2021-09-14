UNC Football: The Problem With Running Quarterbacks





UNC football has a long, painful history that matches running quarterbacks. The Tar Heel defense struggled to corral, control and disrupt mobile quarterbacks, especially during the Mack 2.0 era. This season is no different. Despite the hopes of an improved and deeper defense line, the Heels have already been tapped twice. Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister was the Hokies’ second greatest rusher on Opening Night, rushing nine times for 42 yards and Tech’s opening touchdown. Carolina largely controlled Georgia States starting quarterback Cornelious Brown (nine rushes, 17 yards, one touchdown) but in the second half she was grabbed by backup Darren Grainger (five rushes, 56 yards and a near-TD rush of 36 recruit). Now comes Virginia. past seasons Halloween Night Horror Show in Charlottesville was a barn burner. Cavaliers quarterbacks Brennan Armstrong and Keytaon Thompson combined for 30 carrying and 109 yards, each with a touchdown. Armstrong also gave a glimpse of his passing prowess that night by throwing three touchdowns. Then came this: Armstrong was on another level against Illinois, even overtaking Sam Howell in PFF’s Week 2 quarterback ratings. He threw for 405 yards and five touchdowns. If you watch the video below, you can easily see how. Virginia’s offensive line kept the Illini pass at bay, allowing Armstrong to stand like a statue, overlooking the field with impunity: This poses a mystery to Carolina’s defense. If the defensive line is too aggressive and takes direct lines to the quarterback, leaving room to run into, Armstrong and Thompson can run until they pull a hamstring. But when the Heels don’t get into the backfield and show pressure, Armstrong proves he can hit throws over the top to get points through the air. UNC will need their best defensive effort of the season to stop Virginia. That assignment is complicated when JaQurious Conley’s hand is still in a club, like in the second half of the Georgia State game. Also DaeDae Hollins is now out for the season and Storm Duck is still not fit for this season. #UNC football injury updates: – CB DaeDae Hollins has been out this season with a lower body injury. – OL Joshua Ezeudu, plus RB’s DJ Jones and British Brooks, will be evaluated over the course of the week to see if they can play at UVA. – CB Stormeend continues to practice and be evaluated. Brendan Marks (@BrendanRMarks) September 13, 2021 Virginia poses a serious threat to Carolina on Saturday night. With Brennan Armstrong at the helm of a powerful Hoos attack and equally dangerous on his feet or with his arm, Jay Bateman will have to quickly determine threats and hold one lantern if he’s over land, two if he’s over sea, I mean in the air. Regardless of how the UNC defense fares, Sam Howell and the attack can’t have empty possessions and must rack up a ton of points to keep up. Virginia’s ability to run threatens to choke the Tar Heels, just like Virginia Tech did two weeks ago. UNC opened as a 10-point favorite over UVa, but I think that line is hugely optimistic. Hopefully the defense can contain enough Virginias quarterback threat to have at least one extra point by the end of regulation and end their four game winning streak in the South Senior Rivalry.

