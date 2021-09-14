Sports
Canadian tennis star loved home even though he fell short in New York
Canadian 19-year-old tennis player Leylah Fernandez recently represented her country in the US Open final, fighting Britain’s Emma Raducanu, but eventually lost when Raducanu defeated her in straight sets. Fernandez, ranked number 73 when the big tournament started on August 30, had beaten number 2 in seed Aryna Sabalenka to reach Saturday’s final against British teenager Emma Raducanu.
Of particular note were the comments made by the Canadian tennis star’s father entering the final. Her father Jorge Fernandez is an Ecuadorian Canadian and former football player, while Leylah’s mother, Irene, is a Canadian citizen of Filipino descent. In an interview with TSN, Jorge described how special it was to represent Canada on such a big stage.
My god, it means everything, Jorge said before taking a long pause as he tried to control his emotions.
Sorry, you know, there’s a lot of talk in the news about, you know, immigrants. And I understand in nationalist sentiments and I understand how to protect and we only have so many resources. I understand all that and I don’t want to get political, that’s not what I do.
What I’m telling you is it was an immigrant family, and we had nothing. Came in with nothing. So Canada opened its doors, and if they hadn’t done what they did, I wouldn’t have had the opportunities I have, and I couldn’t have given them to my daughter. It is, so it means a lot.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
Leylah shares the same love, passion and appreciation for Canada as her father. She had this to say after taking a spot in the US Open final:
Canada has done so much for us, especially for my father, for my grandparents, Leylah said in a televised interview with ESPN according to the Daily Hive. They never had it easy, but they fought for everything and every opportunity they got. They did it twice more, just for me and for my whole family, for my sisters, so we could have a better life. So that we can enjoy it as much as possible, and not have the difficulties they had.
Fernandez had almost all of Canada behind her when she battled for her first Grand Slam title on Saturday afternoon. She followed in the footsteps of 19-year-old Canadian Bianca Andreescu, who won the US Open last year and became the first Canadian ever to win a grand slam tournament. Both Fernandez and Andreescu are the descendants of immigrants to Canada. Bianca was born in Romania before moving to Canada at a young age, while Leylah was born in Canada. The country prayed for a double miracle.
Canada is proud of its multicultural and immigrant heritage and that heritage is evident in the Canadian tennis team. The mother of Canadian tennis star Denis Shapovalov is an Israeli-Ukrainian tennis coach and former player, while Felix Auger-Aliassime, the 21-year-old Montrealer who played in Friday’s men’s semifinals, is the son of a French-Canadian mother. and born in Togo. father.
Of particular note after losing the final was the touching comment Fernandez made about New Yorkers on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, paying tribute to their resilience and heroic recovery, saying she admired them and that they inspired her in that way. .
After the game, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Leylah, tweeted you made Canada proud – and we can’t wait to see you back on the field.
Actually, Canada was not excluded from the tournament. The winner,
Emma Raducanu, was born in Canada before immigrating to the UK, and is therefore likely a dual citizen. What is especially interesting is that a Raducanu/Fernandez fan club has recently been formed. No doubt tennis fans will see many more of these outstanding athletes.
Sources
2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/andyjsemotiuk/2021/09/14/canadian-tennis-star-loved-back-home-though-falling-shot-in-new-york/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]