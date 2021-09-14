Canadian tennis star loved home even though he fell short in New York

Leylah Annie Fernandez of Canada at the recent US Open Tennis Championship in New York City. … [+] (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Canadian 19-year-old tennis player Leylah Fernandez recently represented her country in the US Open final, fighting Britain’s Emma Raducanu, but eventually lost when Raducanu defeated her in straight sets. Fernandez, ranked number 73 when the big tournament started on August 30, had beaten number 2 in seed Aryna Sabalenka to reach Saturday’s final against British teenager Emma Raducanu.

Of particular note were the comments made by the Canadian tennis star’s father entering the final. Her father Jorge Fernandez is an Ecuadorian Canadian and former football player, while Leylah’s mother, Irene, is a Canadian citizen of Filipino descent. In an interview with TSN, Jorge described how special it was to represent Canada on such a big stage.

My god, it means everything, Jorge said before taking a long pause as he tried to control his emotions.

Sorry, you know, there’s a lot of talk in the news about, you know, immigrants. And I understand in nationalist sentiments and I understand how to protect and we only have so many resources. I understand all that and I don’t want to get political, that’s not what I do.

What I’m telling you is it was an immigrant family, and we had nothing. Came in with nothing. So Canada opened its doors, and if they hadn’t done what they did, I wouldn’t have had the opportunities I have, and I couldn’t have given them to my daughter. It is, so it means a lot.

Leylah shares the same love, passion and appreciation for Canada as her father. She had this to say after taking a spot in the US Open final:

Canada has done so much for us, especially for my father, for my grandparents, Leylah said in a televised interview with ESPN according to the Daily Hive. They never had it easy, but they fought for everything and every opportunity they got. They did it twice more, just for me and for my whole family, for my sisters, so we could have a better life. So that we can enjoy it as much as possible, and not have the difficulties they had.

Fernandez had almost all of Canada behind her when she battled for her first Grand Slam title on Saturday afternoon. She followed in the footsteps of 19-year-old Canadian Bianca Andreescu, who won the US Open last year and became the first Canadian ever to win a grand slam tournament. Both Fernandez and Andreescu are the descendants of immigrants to Canada. Bianca was born in Romania before moving to Canada at a young age, while Leylah was born in Canada. The country prayed for a double miracle.

Canada is proud of its multicultural and immigrant heritage and that heritage is evident in the Canadian tennis team. The mother of Canadian tennis star Denis Shapovalov is an Israeli-Ukrainian tennis coach and former player, while Felix Auger-Aliassime, the 21-year-old Montrealer who played in Friday’s men’s semifinals, is the son of a French-Canadian mother. and born in Togo. father.

Of particular note after losing the final was the touching comment Fernandez made about New Yorkers on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, paying tribute to their resilience and heroic recovery, saying she admired them and that they inspired her in that way. .

After the game, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Leylah, tweeted you made Canada proud – and we can’t wait to see you back on the field.

Actually, Canada was not excluded from the tournament. The winner,

Emma Raducanu, was born in Canada before immigrating to the UK, and is therefore likely a dual citizen. What is especially interesting is that a Raducanu/Fernandez fan club has recently been formed. No doubt tennis fans will see many more of these outstanding athletes.