Here’s Where You Do And Don’t Need To Use Vaccine Card In North Vancouver, West Vancouver





As of today, September 13, you must prove that you have had at least one dose of vaccine to access some non-essential services in North Van and West Van

As of today, September 13, you must present a vaccine passport proving that you have received at least one dose of vaccine in order to access some non-essential services in BC. Here’s where the passport is and isn’t required in the North Shore: The vaccine passport is required to access: licensed restaurants, bars and pubs, including indoor and outdoor seating

nightclubs

cinemas

casinos

gyms, fitness centers and strength training rooms

indoor fitness and sports activities at public and private recreational facilities for everyone from the age of 22. Think of pilates, yoga, personal training, spin cycling, zumba, dance, hockey, futsal, basketball, volleyball, badminton, billiards, pickleball and table tennis.

indoor events, including competitions, games or training with more than 50 people

events with tickets for more than 50 people, including sports activities, concerts, theater productions, dance or symphony performances

indoor festivals, conferences, fairs, home shows or workshops for more than 50 people

indoor wedding receptions, funeral receptions and ticket parties for over 50 people. The vaccine passport is not required to access: grocery and liquor stores

pharmacies

fast food restaurants and food courts

hair salons

hotels

banks

stores

food banks or shelters

schools

vote in federal elections

local libraries and community centers in North and West Vancouver

local senior centers

rehabilitation programs

swimming in local water centers

youth fitness and sports activities if you are 21 years old or younger

parents who drop off and pick up children at youth sports activities

school, including K-12 and postsecondary programs

going to work

go to court

to use a fitness center that is part of a hotel.

worship services

to attend a council or school board meeting Until September 26, the yellow and blue immunization card is accepted as temporary proof when presented with a government-issued ID. After that, the official province vaccine passport with QR code is required, in electronic or paper form. From October 24, proof of two doses of vaccine is required.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nsnews.com/coronavirus-covid-19-local-news/here-is-where-a-vaccine-card-is-required-and-not-required-on-the-north-shore-4329990

