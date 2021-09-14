Sports
NFC North Rundown: Injury bug bites Detroit as all division starts 0-1
If the Green Bay Packers hoped to start their final dance season with a bang, they were very disappointed on Sunday.
The Packers dropped the first game of the 2021 regular season in New Orleans, 38-3, as all phases of the team looked lethargic. If there’s any silver lining, as the Packers appear to be recovering in Week 2, it’s that the team has lost little ground with the rest of the division. All four members of the NFC North finished 0-1, with the most disturbing news possibly coming from Detroit.
Last weekend, the Lions suffered a plague of injuries that will see them exhausted in several starting positions en route to their match-up with the Packers. Today’s review analyzes those injuries as they cover some sloppy losses to Chicago and Minnesota.
34-14 lost at LA Rams; Next vs. Cincinnati
10 Bears Takes After Chicago’s Week 1 Loss To The Los Angeles Rams
On Sunday, Matt Nagys’ attack was exactly what it has been for the past few seasons. But perhaps more worrisome were the defensive errors for a secondary who was tackled this off-season with few resources.
Weak praise: Andy Dalton better than expected in Bears loss
Dalton surpassed low expectations in his Bears debut against one of the NFC’s best defenses, but nothing has been settled on the quarterback position after Week 1.
Arkush: Bears Were Their Own Worst Enemy vs. Rams
Blown covers, fourth-down passes that failed to reach the first-down marker, and red zone interceptions doomed Chicago on national television.
Lost 27-24 at Cincinnati; Next in Arizona
Late clumsiness, sloppiness send Minnesota Vikings rolling in season opener
Minnesota overcame a 14-point deficit and scored a 53-yard field goal as time went on, but lost in overtime in Week 1.
Stock up, stock down in Vikings loss to the Bengals
The cornerbacks left much to be desired against Cincinnati, including longtime friend Bashaud Breeland, who missed five tackles and allowed a long touchdown pass.
Brian ONeill signs a five-year extension with Minnesota Vikings worth $92.5 million, a source says
As of late last week, the Vikings are counting on continued growth in run-blocking ONeill after making him the league’s second-highest-paid legal tackle.
Lost 41-33 vs. San Francisco; Next in Green Bay
Immediate Observations: Late comeback attempt not enough for error-prone Detroit Lions in loss
The Detroit defense allowed 9.3 yards per game in the first half, with the first incomplete coming with just 35 seconds to play in the second quarter. Still, the new-look Lions were just one last ride away from forcing overtime.
Detroit Lions CB Jeff Okudah Eliminated for 2021 NFL Season with Torn Achilles
The injury bug has bitten the former first round pick again and an already thin secondary took another big hit.
Detroit Lions put Taylor Decker on injured reserve after finger surgery
In addition to Okudah and wide receiver Tyrell Williams, who left the first game with a concussion, Taylor Decker joined the injured reserve list. The Lions will be injured next week when they travel to Green Bay.
Sources
2/ https://www.acmepackingcompany.com/2021/9/14/22672952/nfc-north-rundown-injury-bug-bites-detroit-as-entire-division-begins-0-1
