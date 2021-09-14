Apparao, Bansal shine with ball in HCA A2 division competition





Hyderabad: Khammam Districts P Venkata Apparao (7/30) and Visakas Rohan Bansal (7/54) sparkled with the ball in their respective teams’ victories in the two-day league matches of the A2 division, on Tuesday. Short scores: A2-division two-day competition: Day -1: Group-1A: Sayi Satya 133 in 32.2 overs (Rohan Bansal 7/54) lost to Visaka 136/5 in 23.4 overs; Telangana 112 in 47.3 overs (Krishna Patel 53; Md Nadeem Khan 3/15) lost to New Blues 119/7 in 26.3 overs; Vijay Hanuman 399 in 80.5 overs (Mohd Zaveed 64, Stephen Jacinth 120, Sahik Sahil 50; Nihal Reddy 3/75, Sai Rishi 3/44) vs Balaji Colts; Hyderabad Wanderers 164 in 40.4 overs (Imam Shareef 4/33, Rithvik Talla 4/36) bt Sri Shyam 63 in 17.5 overs (Umar Khan 6/23, Syed Zeeshan Hyder 4/17); Deccan Wanderers vs Galaxy (Day 1 cancelled); Medak Dist 322/5 in 57.5 overs (Sandeep Raj 78, Mohd Nayum 126) vs Marredpally CC; Kosaraju 431 in 89.3 overs (Sachit Binjrajka 138, Syed Mohammed Hussain 80; Arjun Choudary 3/63, Veera prabhav 3/55) vs Calssic; Hyderabad News click here for more Hyderabad News Group-2A: Oxford Blues 146 in 49.3 overs (A Sai Prachotan 97no; Shaswat Upadyay 4/33) lost to Universal 149/6 in 34.2 overs (Abhyuday Pratap 51; K Shiva Pranav 3/36); Vijay 122 in 43.4 overs (Yandam Chay 5/10, Ramana 3/10) vs Yadav Dairy 27/5 in 23.1 overs (Yashwanth 4/1); Nizam College 73/9 in 27.1 overs (Y Yashaswi 15/5) lost to Future Star 75/1 in 10.5 overs (Likith 58no); Deccan Blues 180 in 73 overs (Ajay 57; N Anish Reddy 3/30) vs Brothers XI 41/0 in 7 overs; Mahbubnagar Dist 94 in 24 overs (P Venkata Apparao 7/30) lost to Khammam Dist 97/7 in 23.5 overs (Mohd Khayum 3/9); Osmania University 316/9 in 68.1 overs (Debanshu Rayaguru 85, Vishnu Sai Ram 70, C Vinay Kumar 52) vs PJLCC 45/1 in 19 overs; Agarwal Sr vs Green Turf (Day 1 Cancelled); Group-2C: Super Star 96 in 45.1 overs lost to Young Master 97/4 in 23.5 overs; Tirumala 123 in 58 overs (Aadhi Jampanna 22-3, Arfath 29-5) lost to Victoria 124/3 in 26.3 overs (R Alankrit 87); International 303/9 in 90 overs (Ishan Virani 100) vs Sunshine; Lords 90 in 19.3 overs (Obaid Khan 64; Shanshank Shrivastava 28/6) Lost to Swastik 93/2 in 24.2 overs; RJCC 87/6 in 43 overs vs Hariram; Azad vs Canara Bank (Day 1 cancelled); New Star 50 in 27.5 overs (Bhanu Charith 4/29, Kush Agarwal 5/20) lost to Mahadev 53/0 in 11.2 overs; Anu CC 236 in 58.3 overs (Akhil 53; Ram Reddy 5/83, Robin 3/37) vs Hyd Patriots 70/1 in 29 overs; Group-2D: Manchester 166 in 41 overs (Abdul Zeeshan 5/48) lost to Nalgonda Dist 170/5 in 40.5 overs (Manish 86); A3 Division one-day competition: Raju 144 in 38 overs (Raguram 57no, Deepak Gupta 3/26, Arun 4/22) bt Reliance 29 in 26.5 overs (Balesh 6/18); All Saints 259 in 44.4 overs (Dhanraj Yadav 53; R Charles Nelson 4/37) bt Sacred Heart 97 in 21.1 overs (Arnav Kumar 5/31, Dhanrajyadav 3/35); Raju 226/6 in 45 overs (S Shyam 62; Adessh 4/33) bt Picket 148 in 42.1 overs (Aryan Reddy 50; P Balesh 3/25, Y Sreekar 3/27). Amol Shinde Limited Continental Former Ranji off-spinner Amol Shinde (5/29) of Union Bank of India limited Continental to 183 on the first day of the A1 division three-day competition Group A match on Tuesday, which resumed after a two-week break. Description: https://ssl.gstatic.com/ui/v1/icons/mail/images/cleardot.gif Short scores: A1 Division three-day competition: Day 1: Group-A: Continental 183 in 63.4 overs (Jaya Suriya 54; C Hitesh Yadav 3/52, Amol Shinde 29-5) vs UBI 49/3 in 18 overs; SCRSA vs BDL (day 1 called off); Group-B: India Cements 145/8 in 54 overs (TVS Narayana Teja 3/40) vs Combined Dist; R Dayanand v Cambridge XI; Evergreen vs. Central Excise; Budding Star vs MP Colts (Day 1 cancelled) Group C: Mahmood 219 in 65.1 overs (J Rakesh 4/36) vs Sec.bad Nawab 4/0 in 3 overs; Gouds XI 186/9 in 62 overs (Naman Agarwal 55, Anirudh 64; Dinesh Daramkar 3/52, Ritvik Mandumula 3/37) vs Rohit XI; Jai Bhagwathi 110 in 38.1 overs (P Nilesh 4/42, Arjun Gorapalli 5/38) & 16/0 in 8 overs vs Balaaji 68 in 23.1 overs (Nikunj Patel 3/24, Akshay 4/19); Charminar 234/6 in 58 overs (Ali Kachchhi 127; K Sri Harsha 4/50) vs Apex. You can now get hand-picked stories from Telangana TodayTelegram every day. Click on the link to subscribe. Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .

