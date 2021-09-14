Sports
FOOTBALL FLASHBACK: These are last week’s top performers in high school football | Sport
Here are the top performances during week 2 of high school football:
Aidan Anderson, Batavia Another strong game for the Blue Devils that backfired, as he finished with 76 yards to just 10 runs in Friday night’s win over Attica.
Anthony Brotz, Jr., Bath Senior star put down a great night with 225 yards rushing and three touchdowns in a 28-20 loss to Livonia. Brotz also registered five tackles on the defensive side with an interception.
Jacob Cappotelli, Caledonia-Mumford/Byron-Bergen Senior running back made for a fun afternoon with a game-high 97 yards rushing into Raiders’ easy win over Notre Dame.
Scott Essig, Caledonia-Mumford/Byron-Bergen Senior Tight end/defensive has a monster day for the Raiders as he was on the receiving end of two touchdowns from Kyle Wade and also intercepted for a score in the 36-0 win over Notre Lady. Cal-Mum/BB took its first win of the season.
Amari Jones, Albion Quarterback had a solid night on Friday as he went 7-of-16 for 200 yards and a pair of touchdowns left with three tackles on defense. Albion stopped Maryvale 22-7 to advance to 2-0.
Nick Kramer, Alexander Senior quarterback was 3-of-5 through the air for 86 yards and also ran seven times for 48 yards and a touchdown in the Trojans 63-14 win over Geneseo/Mt. Morris.
Cayden Pfalzer, Pembroke Dragons quarterback threw two touchdown passes and rushed for another, while Pembroke took a 22-0 lead in the first quarter and rolled to another win. The junior quarterback only needed six passes, completing five, to throw 107 yards. Pfalzer also added 49 rushing yards on six carries.
Evan Pruonto, Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton Senior running back/linebacker had a great afternoon in his teams 24-20 win over Wilson Magnet on Saturday. Pruonto finished with 75 yards rushing and a touchdown on just nine carries and also broke down with nine total tackles on the defensive side. Dansville/Way-Co remained unbeaten at 2-0.
Kaden Marucci, Batavia Senior linebacker led a stellar defensive effort for the Blue Devils with seven tackles, four for negative yards.
Xander Payne, Medina Senior quarterback led Newfane’s 40-0 loss with three touchdown passes as the Mustangs rolled to 2-0 this season.
Jesse Reinhart, Batavia Senior quarterback finished the win over Attica on Friday 8-of-12, passing 184 yards and five touchdowns.
Carl Szczech, York/Pavilion In a loss to the Golden Knights, the linebacker finished with a game-high 11 tackles left with a blocked extra point attempt.
Chris Shearing, Letchworth/Warsaw/Perry Quarterback finished the game 8-of-15 through the air for 76 yards and a touchdown, while adding six total tackles on defense in his teams 20-14 loss to Penn Yan.
Tyson Totten, Pembroke Running back had another big game as the Dragons went 2-0 with 138 yards rushing and a touchdown on just 11 carries in a 47-6 win over Lyons/Sodus.
Zach Vanderhoof, Le Roy The defensive lineman was everywhere in the Oatkan Knights 18-6 lost to East Rochester/Gananda on Friday night. The senior finished with eight total tackles and an interception when Le Roy fell to 1-1.
Thomas Welch, Avon Senior running back accounted for three touchdown runs of four, 11 and 21 yards with 153 yards rushing as the Braves shutout for the second straight week, a 44-0 win over York/Pavilion.
Kyle Wade, Caledonia-Mumford/Byron-Bergen Senior quarterback completed just three passes, but all went for touchdowns, as he threw 65 yards in Notre Dame’s Raiders 36-0 rout on Saturday.
Notre Dame sophomore linebacker George Woodruff was all over the field for the Fighting Irish when he finished with a game-high 19 tackles in Notre Dames’ loss to Caledonia-Mumford/Byron-Bergen.
Brayden Woods, Alexander Senior running back, finished the game with a total of 73 yards and three touchdowns in a 63-14 loss of Geneseo/Mt. Morris.
Sources
2/ https://www.thelcn.com/sports/football-flashback-here-are-the-top-performers-from-this-past-week-in-high-school-football/article_04eb8a81-c93f-52a8-aa3a-3b303cad7750.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]