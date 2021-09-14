Women’s hockey releases 2021-22 schedule





PROVIDENCE, RIThe Providence College women’s hockey program announced its schedule for 2021-22 on Tuesday (Sept. 14). The schedule consists of 34 regular season games, consisting of 27 Hockey East games and seven non-conference games. The Friars kick off their 2021-22 season with an exhibition game at home against the Premier Hockey Federation’s Boston Pride on October 1. The following week, the Friars Hockey East Play will open with a pair of home games against New Hampshire and Northeastern on October 8 and 9, respectively. Providence will play a no-conference home-and-home series against Quinnipiac on October 15-16. The brothers set out the following weekend to visit Union on October 22 and RPI on October 23. Boston University is coming to Schneider for a Sunday matinee on October 31. Providence opens November with a home-and-home series against Northeastern on November 5-6. The following weekend, Providence will face the Boston College Eagles at home on November 13. The Friars will play a series of single road games starting in UConn on November 19, in Maine on November 21, and at Brown University on November. 27 for the annual Mayor’s Cup. On November 30, the Friars will host Merrimack for a single midweek game. The Friars will play a few home games against Princeton on December 3-4 to close out the semester. They will open the break after the holidays with their first game against Vermont on Friday, December 31. The new year kicks off with two road races at Holy Cross on January 2 and at Boston College on January 3. The Friars will face New Hampshire in a road series on January 7-8 and the Merrimack Warriors in a home-and-home series on January 14-15. January concludes with a road series in Vermont on January 21-22 before the Brothers return to Schneider for two home games against Maine on January 28-29. Providence will play Holy Cross in a home-and-home series on February 5 and 6 to kick off the final month of the regular season. The Friars then face UConn and Boston University in home-and-homes on February 11-12 and February 18-19, respectively. The Hockey East Quarterfinals will take place on campus from February 25. A third game will be announced at a later date against Boston College. For more updates on Providence College’s women’s hockey program, follow the team on [email protected] All performance dates and times are subject to change.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://friars.com/news/2021/9/14/womens-ice-hockey-womens-hockey-releases-2021-22-schedule.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos