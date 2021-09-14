Inside Sedulo’s new 1.4m HQ with a bar, the Jurgen Klopp suite and a military boardroom

Modern offices have evolved into much more than just computer desks, staff rooms and kitchens.

Just take a look at what financial consultancy Sedulo offers in London, Manchester, Liverpool and Leeds to see exactly what we mean, as they are excellent examples of workspaces that encourage motivation and increase productivity by providing an incredible environment.

The company has just relocated staff to offices in the capital with a cinema hall and gym. Their Manchester property has a retro sweets shop, chic bar and billiards room with a gym also being installed, while in Leeds the amenities are comparable to a Cadbury’s suite and table tennis table.

Financial consultancy Sedulo offers staff and visitors meeting space in the Jurgen Klopp suite

The Manchester office has a retro sweet shop, a chic bar (upstairs) and a billiards room with a gym

Sedulo’s recently opened property in Exchange Flags on Merseyside, meanwhile, cost more than $1 million to lease, while the company spent another $400,000 transforming their 7,000-square-foot space into an incredible area.

They are the first group to have established themselves well in the north, employing more than 175 people.

Founder Paul Cheetham-Karcz said: ‘We never wanted to be one of those consultancies that come over the M62 and dip their toe in the market.

Sedulo founder Paul Cheetham-Karcz (above)

‘We deliberately signed a 10-year lease in the heart of the city and invested nearly half a million pounds in developing the space into an innovative environment.’

Upon entering the Liverpool offices, clients and guests are greeted by an impressive 3,000 square meter illuminated bar, dressed in black and green, to provide a very intimate and tranquil workspace with secluded tables and a speaker system next to it.

The new offices also have a ‘Klopp/Kendall Suite’, complete with signed shirts from Sir Kenny Dalglish and Kevin Ratcliffe, plus a courtyard garden, foosball machine and chairs in blue and red against Goodison Park and Anfield to pay tribute to the rivalry and history between the two major football clubs Liverpool FC and Everton FC.

The main boardroom is designed like a military bunker, complete with 1940s sandbags and Wrens uniforms to pay tribute to Walker House – where the office is located – as it once housed a bombproof bunker in the basement as part of a military headquarters of the command.

A McVitie’s/Crawfords suite has been installed, with Crawfords being a major Liverpool pastry shop that produced biscuits from the late 1800s until it was merged with McVitie’s in the 1970s.

The main boardroom is designed as a military bunker, with 1940s sandbags and Wrens uniforms to pay tribute to Walker House – where the office is located – for once housed a bombproof bunker in the basement as part of a military command headquarters

In honor of that, Sedulo will be serving afternoon tea every day in their Liverpool office with a supply of Crawfords biscuits for staff to enjoy.

A podcast studio has also been set up, modeled on Oprah Winfrey’s set, which shows respect for the slave trade that used to take place at Exchange Flags.

Meanwhile, a beautiful Victorian terraced garden overlooking the Royal Liver Building and the River Mersey has been installed with a cool American-style diner decked out with iconic signage and decoration where staff can have breakfast every day and Sedulo customers to enjoy if they wish .

Finally, in each workplace there is a large red and white workspace, complete with spotlights, a branded wall and heated massage chairs, so that the staff can carry out their duties during the day.

A McVitie’s/Crawfords suite has been installed – Crawfords being a major Liverpool pastry chef producing biscuits from the late 1800s until it merged with McVitie’s in the 1970s

Mr Cheetham-Karcz added: ‘We were very proud to open our Liverpool offices, in addition to our bases in Manchester, Leeds and London.

‘Bringing in the neighbourhood, paying respect to the building we are in and caring about the history of the area is really important.

“And we hope that by building spaces like this, our customers and employees look forward to coming in and that a happy environment here will create the best experience for everyone involved.

“Liverpool, Leeds and Manchester are the UK’s most dynamic cities outside of London and I wanted us to be the first financial consultancy firm to have a real grip in each city, so I’m really excited about this.”