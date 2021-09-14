Sports
Inside Sedulo’s new 1.4m HQ with a bar, the Jurgen Klopp suite and a military boardroom
Modern offices have evolved into much more than just computer desks, staff rooms and kitchens.
Just take a look at what financial consultancy Sedulo offers in London, Manchester, Liverpool and Leeds to see exactly what we mean, as they are excellent examples of workspaces that encourage motivation and increase productivity by providing an incredible environment.
The company has just relocated staff to offices in the capital with a cinema hall and gym. Their Manchester property has a retro sweets shop, chic bar and billiards room with a gym also being installed, while in Leeds the amenities are comparable to a Cadbury’s suite and table tennis table.
Financial consultancy Sedulo offers staff and visitors meeting space in the Jurgen Klopp suite
The Manchester office has a retro sweet shop, a chic bar (upstairs) and a billiards room with a gym
Sedulo’s recently opened property in Exchange Flags on Merseyside, meanwhile, cost more than $1 million to lease, while the company spent another $400,000 transforming their 7,000-square-foot space into an incredible area.
They are the first group to have established themselves well in the north, employing more than 175 people.
Founder Paul Cheetham-Karcz said: ‘We never wanted to be one of those consultancies that come over the M62 and dip their toe in the market.
Sedulo founder Paul Cheetham-Karcz (above)
‘We deliberately signed a 10-year lease in the heart of the city and invested nearly half a million pounds in developing the space into an innovative environment.’
Upon entering the Liverpool offices, clients and guests are greeted by an impressive 3,000 square meter illuminated bar, dressed in black and green, to provide a very intimate and tranquil workspace with secluded tables and a speaker system next to it.
The new offices also have a ‘Klopp/Kendall Suite’, complete with signed shirts from Sir Kenny Dalglish and Kevin Ratcliffe, plus a courtyard garden, foosball machine and chairs in blue and red against Goodison Park and Anfield to pay tribute to the rivalry and history between the two major football clubs Liverpool FC and Everton FC.
The main boardroom is designed like a military bunker, complete with 1940s sandbags and Wrens uniforms to pay tribute to Walker House – where the office is located – as it once housed a bombproof bunker in the basement as part of a military headquarters of the command.
A McVitie’s/Crawfords suite has been installed, with Crawfords being a major Liverpool pastry shop that produced biscuits from the late 1800s until it was merged with McVitie’s in the 1970s.
The main boardroom is designed as a military bunker, with 1940s sandbags and Wrens uniforms to pay tribute to Walker House – where the office is located – for once housed a bombproof bunker in the basement as part of a military command headquarters
In honor of that, Sedulo will be serving afternoon tea every day in their Liverpool office with a supply of Crawfords biscuits for staff to enjoy.
A podcast studio has also been set up, modeled on Oprah Winfrey’s set, which shows respect for the slave trade that used to take place at Exchange Flags.
Meanwhile, a beautiful Victorian terraced garden overlooking the Royal Liver Building and the River Mersey has been installed with a cool American-style diner decked out with iconic signage and decoration where staff can have breakfast every day and Sedulo customers to enjoy if they wish .
Finally, in each workplace there is a large red and white workspace, complete with spotlights, a branded wall and heated massage chairs, so that the staff can carry out their duties during the day.
A McVitie’s/Crawfords suite has been installed – Crawfords being a major Liverpool pastry chef producing biscuits from the late 1800s until it merged with McVitie’s in the 1970s
Mr Cheetham-Karcz added: ‘We were very proud to open our Liverpool offices, in addition to our bases in Manchester, Leeds and London.
‘Bringing in the neighbourhood, paying respect to the building we are in and caring about the history of the area is really important.
“And we hope that by building spaces like this, our customers and employees look forward to coming in and that a happy environment here will create the best experience for everyone involved.
“Liverpool, Leeds and Manchester are the UK’s most dynamic cities outside of London and I wanted us to be the first financial consultancy firm to have a real grip in each city, so I’m really excited about this.”
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9989805/Inside-Sedulos-new-1-4m-HQ-bar-Jurgen-Klopp-suite-military-boardroom.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]