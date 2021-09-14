2021 Fortinet Championship: Final Bets, Favorites and Sleepers for Silverado Resort and Spa North





At 22-1, Kevin Na will try to continue his momentum after a great playoff run. Wave file | Scott Halleran After just a week off the season, a new PGA Tour season is upon us, kicking off in wine country before the US and Europe face off for the Ryder Cup in Wisconsin. If you want a quick look at how last season ended, Patrick Cantlay was able to hold off Jon Rahm for the FedEx Cup through a staggered start. The win was a reflection of Cantlay’s victory at Memorial this year, as while he took home the trophy, Rahm was also the better player that week and all year round. Whether the Tour will renew the playoffs again remains to be seen. We are now starting the season at the renowned Silverado Resort and Spa North in Napa, California. However, it will not be for the Safeway Open, but for the Fortinet Championship as the tournament has turned over sponsors. Last year this week marked the start of Tour veteran Stewart Cink’s semi-renaissance, but he won’t be there to defend his title. This championship, and certainly the rest of the fall, is the best chance for the lesser-known pros to catapult themselves into the FedEx Cup playoff discussion for 2022. According to SI Sportsbook, world No. 1 Jon Rahm is the clear favorite at 4-1 as he looks set to stay sharp for the Ryder Cup. Webb Simpson follows at 14-1, perhaps motivated by not letting the Ryder Cup team make noise before many of the world’s best arrive in Wisconsin. Next up is Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama at 18-1. To cap off the notables Kevin Na is 22-1 off his impressive FedEx Cup playoff run. For our favorite we like the value in Kevin Na at 22-1. Na has been in tears since missing the cut at the US Open. He made seven straights and finished in the top-25 six times, three of which were in the top five. Just two weeks ago, Na equaled the low 72-hole score at East Lake. Because it’s a weaker field and not a lot of top talent to fight through, Na is in a great position to break through for a win. For a midrange pick, Colombian Sebastian Munoz looks delightful 40-1. In his last 24 rounds, Munoz is in the top 10 in stroke count: hitting, approach, tee-to-green and 15th overall. He also finished in the top-30 in five of his last six events, including two T-4 results. His only PGA Tour win came at the 2019 Sanderson Farms Championship, which was also a fall event. Munoz must be confident and ready to fight. For a sleeper, Brendan Steele makes the most sense at 80-1. A back-to-back winner of this tournament is always at the right place at this number. Besides his victories in 2016 and 2017, he has also never missed a cut when turning at Silverado Resort and Spa North. At the same time, Steele will be looking for a fresh start to the new season as he has missed the cut in four of his last five starts. However, this track should be exactly the medicine he is looking for as he is second in stokes won: total over his last 24 rounds here. 2021-22 chooses scoreboard: winners:

Top 5:

Top 10:

Top 20: 2021 Fortinet Championship: Final Bets Here are some notable odds, according to SI Sportsbook: Kiradech Aphibarnrat 70-1

