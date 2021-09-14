Major League Cricket Comes to North Texas

Cricket is the second most popular sport in the world after football. It is much less present in the United States than in other countries. But now Major League Cricket and USA Cricket are planning to establish their headquarters in Grand Prairie in North Texas.

William Swann is vice president of business development for: Major League cricket. He told Texas Standard that many American cricket fans live in North Texas.

“There’s a huge expat population of South Asian, Caribbean cricket-following people,” Swann said. “It just became a really good place for us to settle.”

Major League Cricket will turn an existing minor league baseball stadium in Grand Prairie into a cricket ground. Swann says the biggest changes needed are the field itself.

“The baseball diamond is slightly smaller than what cricket is played on,” Swann said.

Swann says more seats will be added where the baseball diamond outfield used to be. He hopes new fans will discover the sport along with those who already embrace it.

“The format we bring is short, sharp, explosive,” he said.

The American cricket league starts with six teams, one of which calls North Texas home. Swann says the league hopes to expand to eight teams later on. The season lasts about three months, coinciding with the summer vacation, he says.

Construction on the stadium will start in a few weeks and the matches will start later in 2022.