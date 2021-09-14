Tua Tagovailoa: College Football Career, Stats, Highlights, Records

Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa led the Crimson to a come-from-behind win in the national championship game as a freshman, he was the Heisman Trophy runner-up as a sophomore, and he was on pace to potentially compete again for the Heisman as a a junior before suffering a season-ending injury. He ended his college career as one of the most efficient passers the sport has ever seen.

Here’s everything you need to know about Tua Tagovailoa’s college career.

The vital signs on Tua Tagovailoa

School: Alabama

Position: quarterback

Height: 6-0

Weight: 217 pounds

Years active: 2017-19

Here are Tua Tagovailoa’s career stats in college. Scroll right to view full stats.

Year spell completions attempts comp. % recruit ALREADY TD int judgement 2017 8 49 77 63.6 636 8.3 11 2 175.0 2018 15 245 355 69.0 3.966 11.2 43 6 199.4 2019 9 180 252 71.4 2.840 11.3 33 3 206.9 Career 32 474 684 69.2 7.442 10.9 87 11 199.1

Where did Tua Tagovailoa go to college?

Tua Tagovailoa attended the University of Alabama where he began his career as the backup to Jalen Hurts before going to the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship and helping the Crimson Tide win the national championship. He then became Alabama’s starter during the fall 2018 season, putting together one of the most efficient passing seasons in the history of the sport.

What kind of prospect was Tua Tagovailoa in high school?

Tagovailoa was ranked as the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback prospect in the 2017 recruiting class and one of the top 40 players nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

What was Tua Tagovailoa’s record in college?

In the 32 games in which Tua Tagovailoa played in college, Alabama went 30-2. He was 22-2 as a starter.

Records set by Tua Tagovailoa

Here are the records and statistical rankings that Tagovailoa compiled in college:

1st in FBS History in Career Efficiency Rating (Min 325 Completions): 199.45

1st in FBS history in season touchdown passes (min. 175 attempts): 12.1 percent (2018)

1st in FBS history in career touchdown pass rate (min. 500 attempts): 12.7 percent

1st in FBS history in career average earnings per game (min. 7,500 yards): 9.84 yards

1st in FBS history in career passing efficiency among players with 400-499 completions: 199.5

1st in Alabama history in career total offense per game: 235.7 yards

1st in Alabama history in touchdowns in a game: seven touchdowns (September 28, 2019 vs. Ole Miss)

1st in Alabama history in season touchdowns: 48 touchdowns (2018)

1st in Alabama history in career touchdowns: 96 touchdowns

1st in Alabama history in game completion rate (min. eight attempts): 100 percent (September 29, 2018 vs. Louisiana)

2nd in Alabama history in season total offense: 4,156 yards (2018)

2nd, 3rd in Alabama history in total yards offense per game in a season: 317.4 yards (2019); 277.1 yards per game (2018)

2nd in Alabama history in yards per play in a game (min. 20 plays): 14.5 yards (November 17, 2018 vs. The Citadel)

2nd in Alabama history in passing yards in a season: 3,966 yards (2018)

3rd in FBS history in passing efficiency rating in a season (min 15 tries per game): 199.4 (2018)

3rd in Alabama history in career total offense: 7,782 yards

3rd in Alabama history in passing yards: 7,442 yards

6th, 7th, 9th in Alabama history in total offense in a game: 432 yards; 419 meters; 413 meters

What were some of Tua Tagovailoa’s best games in college?

Here are some of Tagovailoa’s most notable performances in college:

College Football Playoff National Championship: Alabama 26, Georgia 23 (OT) | January 8, 2018

With Alabama trailing SEC foe Georgia 13-0 at halftime of the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship, Alabama coach Nick Saban sent then-backup quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to try and attack the Crimson Tide. to fuel the second half. Tagovailoa had a season-long backup to starter Jalen Hurts, hitting 35-for-53 for 470 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception in his regular season reserve role. So he had played some and usually performed very well in the second half of the blowout victories, but this was the second half of the national championship game.

Given the circumstances, Tagovailoa was exactly what the doctor ordered. He went 14-for-24 and passed 166 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, including the winning strike on DeVonta Smith in overtime, which gave the Crimson Tide another national championship.

Alabama 45, Texas A&M 23 | September 22, 2018

For the second game in a row, Tagovailoa completed 73.3 percent of his passes while throwing for a then-career-high 387 yards and four touchdowns, while also rushing for another score, giving him five for the game. His first passing touchdown came 50 seconds into the game and who else but DeVonta Smith and Tagovailoa’s last passing touchdown went 57 yards to Henry Ruggs III.

Alabama 52, Auburn 21 | November 24, 2018

Playing in his first Iron Bowl, Tagovailoa was exceptional, completing 25-of-32 passes (78.1 percent) for 324 yards and five touchdowns without any interception, and he also rushed for a touchdown, earning him six for the competition resulted. It was a thorough domination of Alabama’s arch-rival.

Alabama 45, Oklahoma 34 | 29 Dec. 2018

In Tagovailoa’s first and only win in the College Football Playoff as a starting quarterback, the second quarterback delivered a dominant first half as the Crimson Tide jumped to a 28-0 lead over Oklahoma’s number 4 in the opening 17 minutes of the game. As Oklahoma made the margin more respectable in the second half, Tagovailoa responded with two more touchdown passes, one to DeVonta Smith and one to Jerry Jeudy, giving Tagovailoa 318 yards and four touchdowns for the game. His 88.9 (24-for-27) completion rate was the third best of his career, behind only his 2018 8-for-8 appearance against Louisiana and his 11-for-12 attempt against Tennessee in 2019 .

Alabama 59, Ole Miss 31 | Sept. 28, 2019

Tagovailoa was responsible for seven touchdowns in this 28-point win, the most of his career. He completed 72 percent of his passes for 418 yards and six touchdowns, while also rushing for a touchdown.

What awards did Tua Tagovailoa win in college?

Here are the awards and honors Tagovailoa has won in college:

2017 National Champion College Football Playoff

2017College Football Playoff National Championship Offensive MVP

2018 Orange Bowl MVP

Sports News 2018 College Football Player of the Tear

2018 Maxwell Award Winner

Winner Walter Camp Award 2018

2018 SEC Offensive Player of the Year

2018 Consensus All-American

2018 First Team All-SEC

Second place Heisman Trophy 2018

2019 Second Team All-SEC

What did people say about Tua Tagovailoa?

Former Alabama quarterback Jalen HurtsAfter Tagovailoa replaced him in the 2018 CFP National Championship and led Alabama to victory: “He just stepped in and did his thing. He’s built for this kind of thing. I’m so happy for him.”

Alabama coach Nick Saban, after Alabama won the 2018 CFP National Championship: “I just thought we should throw the ball, and I felt he could do better, and he did. He did well, made some plays in the passing game “Great win. I’m so happy for the Alabama fans. Great for our players. Unbelievable.”

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher, after Alabama defeated Texas A&M 45-23 in 2018: “He’s good. I mean, he’s good. He’s got good people around him. I mean, he’s got really good people around him, and we tried to pressure him and he scribbled and she “I have a good plan and they did a good job. He was very effective at what he did.”

Former Arkansas coach Chad Morris, after Alabama defeated Arkansas 65-31 in 2018: “He’s a fantastic leader and it shows. They’re doing a good job moving him and his receivers are doing a good job finding holes.”

Saban, after Alabama defeated Auburn 52-21 in 2018: “I thought Tua was looking forward to it. His leadership was very important to our attack.

Saban, after Alabama defeated Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl: “Our offense really controlled the pace of the game. The only time we were really stopped in the game was when we stopped ourselves.”