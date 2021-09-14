Sports
Tua Tagovailoa: College Football Career, Stats, Highlights, Records
Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa led the Crimson to a come-from-behind win in the national championship game as a freshman, he was the Heisman Trophy runner-up as a sophomore, and he was on pace to potentially compete again for the Heisman as a a junior before suffering a season-ending injury. He ended his college career as one of the most efficient passers the sport has ever seen.
Here’s everything you need to know about Tua Tagovailoa’s college career.
The vital signs on Tua Tagovailoa
School: Alabama
Position: quarterback
Height: 6-0
Weight: 217 pounds
Years active: 2017-19
Here are Tua Tagovailoa’s career stats in college. Scroll right to view full stats.
|Year
|spell
|completions
|attempts
|comp. %
|recruit
|ALREADY
|TD
|int
|judgement
|2017
|8
|49
|77
|63.6
|636
|8.3
|11
|2
|175.0
|2018
|15
|245
|355
|69.0
|3.966
|11.2
|43
|6
|199.4
|2019
|9
|180
|252
|71.4
|2.840
|11.3
|33
|3
|206.9
|Career
|32
|474
|684
|69.2
|7.442
|10.9
|87
|11
|199.1
Where did Tua Tagovailoa go to college?
Tua Tagovailoa attended the University of Alabama where he began his career as the backup to Jalen Hurts before going to the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship and helping the Crimson Tide win the national championship. He then became Alabama’s starter during the fall 2018 season, putting together one of the most efficient passing seasons in the history of the sport.
What kind of prospect was Tua Tagovailoa in high school?
Tagovailoa was ranked as the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback prospect in the 2017 recruiting class and one of the top 40 players nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.
What was Tua Tagovailoa’s record in college?
In the 32 games in which Tua Tagovailoa played in college, Alabama went 30-2. He was 22-2 as a starter.
Records set by Tua Tagovailoa
Here are the records and statistical rankings that Tagovailoa compiled in college:
- 1st in FBS History in Career Efficiency Rating (Min 325 Completions): 199.45
- 1st in FBS history in season touchdown passes (min. 175 attempts): 12.1 percent (2018)
- 1st in FBS history in career touchdown pass rate (min. 500 attempts): 12.7 percent
- 1st in FBS history in career average earnings per game (min. 7,500 yards): 9.84 yards
- 1st in FBS history in career passing efficiency among players with 400-499 completions: 199.5
- 1st in Alabama history in career total offense per game: 235.7 yards
- 1st in Alabama history in touchdowns in a game: seven touchdowns (September 28, 2019 vs. Ole Miss)
- 1st in Alabama history in season touchdowns: 48 touchdowns (2018)
- 1st in Alabama history in career touchdowns: 96 touchdowns
- 1st in Alabama history in game completion rate (min. eight attempts): 100 percent (September 29, 2018 vs. Louisiana)
- 2nd in Alabama history in season total offense: 4,156 yards (2018)
- 2nd, 3rd in Alabama history in total yards offense per game in a season: 317.4 yards (2019); 277.1 yards per game (2018)
- 2nd in Alabama history in yards per play in a game (min. 20 plays): 14.5 yards (November 17, 2018 vs. The Citadel)
- 2nd in Alabama history in passing yards in a season: 3,966 yards (2018)
- 3rd in FBS history in passing efficiency rating in a season (min 15 tries per game): 199.4 (2018)
- 3rd in Alabama history in career total offense: 7,782 yards
- 3rd in Alabama history in passing yards: 7,442 yards
- 6th, 7th, 9th in Alabama history in total offense in a game: 432 yards; 419 meters; 413 meters
What were some of Tua Tagovailoa’s best games in college?
Here are some of Tagovailoa’s most notable performances in college:
College Football Playoff National Championship: Alabama 26, Georgia 23 (OT) | January 8, 2018
With Alabama trailing SEC foe Georgia 13-0 at halftime of the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship, Alabama coach Nick Saban sent then-backup quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to try and attack the Crimson Tide. to fuel the second half. Tagovailoa had a season-long backup to starter Jalen Hurts, hitting 35-for-53 for 470 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception in his regular season reserve role. So he had played some and usually performed very well in the second half of the blowout victories, but this was the second half of the national championship game.
Given the circumstances, Tagovailoa was exactly what the doctor ordered. He went 14-for-24 and passed 166 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, including the winning strike on DeVonta Smith in overtime, which gave the Crimson Tide another national championship.
Alabama 45, Texas A&M 23 | September 22, 2018
For the second game in a row, Tagovailoa completed 73.3 percent of his passes while throwing for a then-career-high 387 yards and four touchdowns, while also rushing for another score, giving him five for the game. His first passing touchdown came 50 seconds into the game and who else but DeVonta Smith and Tagovailoa’s last passing touchdown went 57 yards to Henry Ruggs III.
Alabama 52, Auburn 21 | November 24, 2018
Playing in his first Iron Bowl, Tagovailoa was exceptional, completing 25-of-32 passes (78.1 percent) for 324 yards and five touchdowns without any interception, and he also rushed for a touchdown, earning him six for the competition resulted. It was a thorough domination of Alabama’s arch-rival.
Alabama 45, Oklahoma 34 | 29 Dec. 2018
In Tagovailoa’s first and only win in the College Football Playoff as a starting quarterback, the second quarterback delivered a dominant first half as the Crimson Tide jumped to a 28-0 lead over Oklahoma’s number 4 in the opening 17 minutes of the game. As Oklahoma made the margin more respectable in the second half, Tagovailoa responded with two more touchdown passes, one to DeVonta Smith and one to Jerry Jeudy, giving Tagovailoa 318 yards and four touchdowns for the game. His 88.9 (24-for-27) completion rate was the third best of his career, behind only his 2018 8-for-8 appearance against Louisiana and his 11-for-12 attempt against Tennessee in 2019 .
Alabama 59, Ole Miss 31 | Sept. 28, 2019
Tagovailoa was responsible for seven touchdowns in this 28-point win, the most of his career. He completed 72 percent of his passes for 418 yards and six touchdowns, while also rushing for a touchdown.
What awards did Tua Tagovailoa win in college?
Here are the awards and honors Tagovailoa has won in college:
- 2017 National Champion College Football Playoff
- 2017College Football Playoff National Championship Offensive MVP
- 2018 Orange Bowl MVP
- Sports News 2018 College Football Player of the Tear
- 2018 Maxwell Award Winner
- Winner Walter Camp Award 2018
- 2018 SEC Offensive Player of the Year
- 2018 Consensus All-American
- 2018 First Team All-SEC
- Second place Heisman Trophy 2018
- 2019 Second Team All-SEC
What did people say about Tua Tagovailoa?
Former Alabama quarterback Jalen HurtsAfter Tagovailoa replaced him in the 2018 CFP National Championship and led Alabama to victory: “He just stepped in and did his thing. He’s built for this kind of thing. I’m so happy for him.”
Alabama coach Nick Saban, after Alabama won the 2018 CFP National Championship: “I just thought we should throw the ball, and I felt he could do better, and he did. He did well, made some plays in the passing game “Great win. I’m so happy for the Alabama fans. Great for our players. Unbelievable.”
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher, after Alabama defeated Texas A&M 45-23 in 2018: “He’s good. I mean, he’s good. He’s got good people around him. I mean, he’s got really good people around him, and we tried to pressure him and he scribbled and she “I have a good plan and they did a good job. He was very effective at what he did.”
Former Arkansas coach Chad Morris, after Alabama defeated Arkansas 65-31 in 2018: “He’s a fantastic leader and it shows. They’re doing a good job moving him and his receivers are doing a good job finding holes.”
Saban, after Alabama defeated Auburn 52-21 in 2018: “I thought Tua was looking forward to it. His leadership was very important to our attack.
Saban, after Alabama defeated Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl: “Our offense really controlled the pace of the game. The only time we were really stopped in the game was when we stopped ourselves.”
Sources
2/ https://www.ncaa.com/news/football/article/2021-09-12/tua-tagovailoa-college-football-career-stats-highlights-records
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]