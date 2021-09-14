Johnny’s announces hockey schedule 2021-22





SJU hockey schedule 2021-22 COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. Saint John’s University hockey coach Doug Schueller announced the Johnnies’ schedule for 2021-22 on Tuesday, September 14. The 2021-22 series of the Johnnies includes 13 home games, including four consecutive to start the season, and is almost a perfect breakdown of six during the fall semester and seven in 2022. Although all 13 games are scheduled in St. Cloud State’s Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, the home book is a bit unconventional for college hockey in regards to the day of the week. In addition to the five games on Saturday night, SJU also hosts games on Tuesday night (one), Wednesday night (one), Thursday night (five) and Sunday afternoon (one). The 2021-22 schedule is also the first SJU schedule since 1981-82 in which all MIAC series will be home-to-home, including Concordia-Moorhead and Saint Mary’s. SJU kicks off the 2021-22 campaign with a non-conference tilt on October 30 vs. Wisconsin-Eau Claire, followed by a Nov. 6-7 home series against the Milwaukee School of Engineering (Wis.) and the MIAC opener on Nov. 10 against Betel. Crossing the state line, the Johnnies face Wisconsin-Stevens Point (November 12) and Wisconsin-Stout (November 13) before returning to the conference game with a split series against Saint Mary’s November 18 (home) and 20 Nov (out ). SJU will complete its series with Bethel November 23 (the Tuesday before Thanksgiving) in Blaine and face Gustavus Adolphus on December 2 (home) and December 4 (away) before returning to Wisconsin December 10-11 for non-conference games against Concordia (Wis.) and Lawrence (Wis.), respectively. SJU returns to the ice after the holidays with five of its first seven games at home, starting with the last non-conference games of the regular season on January 6 against Wisconsin-Superior and January 11 against Northland (Wis.). The fight with Northland is a Tuesday night before the Johnnies’ January 14-15 series against Hamline (home on January 15). Conference competition continues Jan. 20-21 against MIAC newcomer St. Scholastica before SJU’s farewell January 28-29. The Johnnies round out the MIAC game with three consecutive series to close out the season: February 3-4 against Concordia-Moorhead (home on February 3); February 11-12 against St. Olaf (home on February 12); and February 18-19 against Augsburg (home on February 19). The MIAC Quarter-Finals (No. 4 vs. 5) is scheduled for February 24 at the highest heat, followed by the MIAC Semi-Finals on February 26. The MIAC Championship game and the auto-berth conference for the NCAA Division III playoffs is scheduled for March 5. The Johnnies set a 6-2-2 record (4-0-1 MIAC) during their abbreviated schedule for 2021 and are aiming to defend their MIAC championship for the 2019-20 regular season in 2021-22.

