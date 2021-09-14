Wildcats in NFL Week 1

Each week throughout the 2021 season, k-statesports.com summarizes the action of the 16 former Kansas State football players currently playing in the NFL.

Deante Burton, DB Dallas Cowboys

Burton, who is in his fourth year in the NFL, is on the Cowboys practice squad. Dallas fell in Tampa Bay last Thursday night, 31-29. The Cowboys travel to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

BJ Finney, OL Pittsburgh Steelers

Finney, who is back at Pittsburgh after playing with Seattle and Cincinnati last year, was active for the Steelers’ 23-16 win at Buffalo, but didn’t play. Pittsburgh opens its home schedule against Las Vegas on Sunday.

Wyatt Hubert, THE Cincinnati Bengals

A seventh-round draft pick by the Bengals in May, Hubert was injured in the off-season and is on an injured reserve. The Bengals took home a 27-24 win over Minnesota, and they travel to Chicago on Sunday.

Elijah Lee, LB Cleveland Browns

Lee, who started 2020 with Detroit before moving to Cleveland mid-season, made one tackle from his 21 special teams in the Browns’ 33-29 loss in Kansas City. Cleveland has its home opener on Sunday when the Browns host Houston.

Tyler Lockett, WR Seattle Seahawks

Lockett, those are 72 . beganndcareer game, brought in in four passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns, including one going for 69 yards to lead Seattle to a 28-16 win at Indianapolis. It was his 11ecareer game with at least 100 receiving yards and the seventh multi-touchdown game of his career, while being one of 10 players in opening weekend with two receiving scores. Seattle opens the home schedule against Tennessee on Sunday.

.@TD Lockett12 was exceptional Check out what he and his teammates had to say after an outstanding game against the Colts. pic.twitter.com/nWlVsFrE40 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 13, 2021

Cornelius Lucas, soccer team OL Washington

Lucas, who is in his sophomore year with Washington, has played for five special teams in the football team’s 20-16 home defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers. Washington has another home game this Thursday-evening to host the New York Giants.

Briley Moore, TE Tennessee Titans

Moore, a rookie free agent who was signed by the Titans last season, was injured during training camp and was placed on an injured reserve. Tennessee lost at home to Arizona, 38-13, on opening weekend, and the Titans travel to Seattle on Sunday.

AJ Parker, DB Detroit Lions

Parker, a rookie free agent who made the active roster, recorded two tackles while racking up 21 defensive snaps in the Lions’ 41-33 home loss to San Francisco. Detroit travels to Green Bay next week for Monday Night Football.

Byron Pringle, WR Kansas City Chiefs

Pringle, in his third season on the active roster, made one catch for six yards and returned a pair of kickoffs for a total of 44 yards in Kansas City’s 33-29 comeback win over Cleveland. Pringle was in for 11 offensive snaps and five special teams play. Kansas City travels to Baltimore on Sunday evening.

DJ Reed Jr., DB Seattle Seahawks

Are 11 . to makeecareer start, Reed posted five tackles and a fumble at recovery in Seattle’s 28-16 win at Indianapolis. The starting left cornerback for Seattle played on all 76 defensive snaps and was up for a special team play as well. Seattle will open its home base on Sunday by hosting Tennessee.

Dalton Risner, OL Denver Broncos

Starting his third NFL season, Risner played on all 66 offensive snaps in Denver’s 27-13 win over the New York Giants. Risner, a product of Wiggins, Colorado, has seen time on 2,049 of the Broncos’ 2,163 attacking shots (94.7%) since he began his career in 2019. .

Duke Shelley, DB Chicago Bears

Shelley was inactive on Sunday night for the Bears’ 34-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Chicago’s home opener is on Sunday when it hosts Cincinnati.

Elijah Sullivan, LB Kansas City Chiefs

Sullivan, a rookie free agent who was with San Francisco all preseason, was signed to the Chiefs’ practice squad on Saturday. Kansas City clinched a come-from-behind victory over Cleveland 33-29, as the Chiefs travel to Baltimore on Sunday night

Kiondre Thomas, DB Los Angeles Chargers

Thomas, a rookie free agent who spent the entire preseason with Cleveland, was signed to the Los Angeles Chargers practice squad on September 6. The Chargers took a 20-16 win in Washington, and they face Dallas on Sunday.

Cody Whitehair, OL Chicago Bears

Whitehair earned the starting nod for a 79e time in his career and was in for all 69 offensive snaps in Chicago’s 34-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night. The Bears’ home opener is against Cincinnati this Sunday.

Jordan Willis, THE San Francisco 49ers

Willis, who came to San Francisco midway through the 2020 season, has been suspended for the first six games of 2021. The 49ers won a 41-33 home win against Detroit before traveling to Philadelphia on Sunday.