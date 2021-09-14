Sports
Wildcats in NFL Week 1
Deante Burton, DB Dallas Cowboys
Burton, who is in his fourth year in the NFL, is on the Cowboys practice squad. Dallas fell in Tampa Bay last Thursday night, 31-29. The Cowboys travel to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
BJ Finney, OL Pittsburgh Steelers
Finney, who is back at Pittsburgh after playing with Seattle and Cincinnati last year, was active for the Steelers’ 23-16 win at Buffalo, but didn’t play. Pittsburgh opens its home schedule against Las Vegas on Sunday.
Wyatt Hubert, THE Cincinnati Bengals
A seventh-round draft pick by the Bengals in May, Hubert was injured in the off-season and is on an injured reserve. The Bengals took home a 27-24 win over Minnesota, and they travel to Chicago on Sunday.
Elijah Lee, LB Cleveland Browns
Lee, who started 2020 with Detroit before moving to Cleveland mid-season, made one tackle from his 21 special teams in the Browns’ 33-29 loss in Kansas City. Cleveland has its home opener on Sunday when the Browns host Houston.
Tyler Lockett, WR Seattle Seahawks
Lockett, those are 72 . beganndcareer game, brought in in four passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns, including one going for 69 yards to lead Seattle to a 28-16 win at Indianapolis. It was his 11ecareer game with at least 100 receiving yards and the seventh multi-touchdown game of his career, while being one of 10 players in opening weekend with two receiving scores. Seattle opens the home schedule against Tennessee on Sunday.
.@TD Lockett12 Tyler Lockett stuff.
: #SEavsIND on FOX pic.twitter.com/As3bX7zurr
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 12, 2021
LOCKETT HAS IT! @DangeRussWilson fires away at @TD Lockett12 for six more!
: #SEavsIND on FOX pic.twitter.com/k0w73tFqhh
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 12, 2021
.@TD Lockett12 was exceptional
Check out what he and his teammates had to say after an outstanding game against the Colts. pic.twitter.com/nWlVsFrE40
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 13, 2021
Cornelius Lucas, soccer team OL Washington
Lucas, who is in his sophomore year with Washington, has played for five special teams in the football team’s 20-16 home defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers. Washington has another home game this Thursday-evening to host the New York Giants.
Briley Moore, TE Tennessee Titans
Moore, a rookie free agent who was signed by the Titans last season, was injured during training camp and was placed on an injured reserve. Tennessee lost at home to Arizona, 38-13, on opening weekend, and the Titans travel to Seattle on Sunday.
Parker, a rookie free agent who made the active roster, recorded two tackles while racking up 21 defensive snaps in the Lions’ 41-33 home loss to San Francisco. Detroit travels to Green Bay next week for Monday Night Football.
Byron Pringle, WR Kansas City Chiefs
Pringle, in his third season on the active roster, made one catch for six yards and returned a pair of kickoffs for a total of 44 yards in Kansas City’s 33-29 comeback win over Cleveland. Pringle was in for 11 offensive snaps and five special teams play. Kansas City travels to Baltimore on Sunday evening.
DJ Reed Jr., DB Seattle Seahawks
Are 11 . to makeecareer start, Reed posted five tackles and a fumble at recovery in Seattle’s 28-16 win at Indianapolis. The starting left cornerback for Seattle played on all 76 defensive snaps and was up for a special team play as well. Seattle will open its home base on Sunday by hosting Tennessee.
#BudLightCelly and the ball is ours!
: #SEavsIND on FOX pic.twitter.com/IBMRIfvHPP
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 12, 2021
Dalton Risner, OL Denver Broncos
Starting his third NFL season, Risner played on all 66 offensive snaps in Denver’s 27-13 win over the New York Giants. Risner, a product of Wiggins, Colorado, has seen time on 2,049 of the Broncos’ 2,163 attacking shots (94.7%) since he began his career in 2019. .
Duke Shelley, DB Chicago Bears
Shelley was inactive on Sunday night for the Bears’ 34-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Chicago’s home opener is on Sunday when it hosts Cincinnati.
Elijah Sullivan, LB Kansas City Chiefs
Sullivan, a rookie free agent who was with San Francisco all preseason, was signed to the Chiefs’ practice squad on Saturday. Kansas City clinched a come-from-behind victory over Cleveland 33-29, as the Chiefs travel to Baltimore on Sunday night
Kiondre Thomas, DB Los Angeles Chargers
Thomas, a rookie free agent who spent the entire preseason with Cleveland, was signed to the Los Angeles Chargers practice squad on September 6. The Chargers took a 20-16 win in Washington, and they face Dallas on Sunday.
Cody Whitehair, OL Chicago Bears
Whitehair earned the starting nod for a 79e time in his career and was in for all 69 offensive snaps in Chicago’s 34-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night. The Bears’ home opener is against Cincinnati this Sunday.
Jordan Willis, THE San Francisco 49ers
Willis, who came to San Francisco midway through the 2020 season, has been suspended for the first six games of 2021. The 49ers won a 41-33 home win against Detroit before traveling to Philadelphia on Sunday.
Sources
2/ https://www.kstatesports.com/news/2021/9/14/football-wildcats-in-the-nfl-week-1.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]