Lasith Malinga, an undisputed legend in T20 cricket

Statistical Analysis

A quick look at the fast bowler’s performance in the shortest format

107 Lasith Malinga signs off as the leading wicket taker in Twenty20 Internationals Men, with the narrowest margins. He has one more than Shakib Al Hasan (106). Malinga became the first man to peak at 100 T20I wickets in 2019, while playing against New Zealand.
170 Wickets for Malinga in the Indian Premier League, the most by a bowler. In 2013, he became the first player to complete 100 wickets in the league, progressing to 150 (in 2017) before anyone could catch him as well.
390 Malinga ends his career with 390 wickets in T20 cricket, the fourth highest of all bowlers. Malinga was the leading wicket taker in this format between February 2014 and April 2016, before Dwayne Bravo passed him and emerged as the first bowler with 300 T20 wickets.
195 Wickets for Malinga while representing Mumbai Indians, most by a bowler for a team in T20s. He took a wicket with his second ball on the debut, while his last ball delivered a championship-winning scalp.
38 Wickets for Malinga in Men’s T20 World Cups, overshadowed only by another legend, Pakistani Shahid Afridi (39). Malinga’s 38 strikes were the best of any bowler at the time of his last T20 World Cup match in 2014. He missed 2016 due to injury.
6 for 7 Malinga’s best bowling figures in the T20s came in the 2012-13 Big Bash League for Melbourne Stars against Perth Scorchers. Those numbers are still the best in the history of BBL cricket.

7.82 Malinga’s economy rate in death overs (17-20) in IPL, the best of 41 bowlers who have made at least 250 deliveries during this period. He threw 152.5 overs on death in an IPL match and allowed only 1196 runs while claiming 90 wickets, which is also a league record.

37 Wickets for Malinga against Chennai Super Kings, the most joint for any player against a single opponent in T20 cricket. Andrew Ellis also had 37 strikes against New Zealand’s northern districts.

5 Five wicket hauls for Malinga in T20s, second only to David Wiese. Two of them came in internationals, also the joint-most for a bowler. The Sri Lankan pacesetter leads the list of the most four-and-more-wicket hauls in T20s, with a whopping 15 to his name.
152 Wickets from Malinga’s 390 in the T20s were ‘bowled’, the most for every player. Those 152 wickets also equal 38.97% of his career wickets, the highest percentage for anyone with over 200 wickets in this format.

9 Instances of Malinga claiming wickets on consecutive deliveries in the IPL but none of them converted into a hat-trick. Only Umesh Yadav (10) has scored more hat-tricks than Malinga, while Imran Tahir has also scored nine times. Malinga had seven such instances in T20Is, two of which turned out to be hat-tricks, making him the only bowler to have multiple hat-tricks in this format. Only Umar Gul (8) had more chances than Malinga to take a hat-trick in the men’s T20Is. He never ended up with one.

Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo

