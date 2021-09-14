Fantasy Football Rankings Week 2, 2021: Model to start, according to experts Melvin Gordon, sits Adam Thielen

Knowing the bargain matchups is key in Fantasy Football, and you can expect several members of the Green Bay Packers to rank high in the Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings. That’s because the Packers are up against the Detroit Lions, a team that gave up 442 yards and 41 points to the San Francisco 49ers last week. Accordingly, players such as quarterback Aaron Rodgers, running back Aaron Jones, and wide receiver Davante Adams may be among the top Week 2 Fantasy football picks. But can you trust a player from Green Bay’s offense after the Packers scored just three points against the Saints?

Last week, the model was extremely high on Buccaneer’s quarterback Tom Brady, who said he would finish as a top-five player in his position. The result: Brady completed 64 percent of his passes for 379 yards and four touchdowns against the Cowboys. Everyone who had him in the lineup was well on their way to a great week.

Week 2 Fantasy Football Top Picks

One player the model is extremely high on this week: Broncos bringing back Melvin Gordon. Denver’s veteran tailback is coming off a strong display against the Giants, carrying the ball 11 times for 101 yards and a touchdown.

Gordon, who averaged a whopping 9.2 yards per carry last week, will have another ravishing matchup against the Jaguars in Week 2, a defense that just allowed the Texans to run 160 yards and two touchdowns. SportsLine’s model ranks Gordon in the top-15 this week, making him a rock solid RB2 option against the Jaguars.

And a huge shock: Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen, who recorded nine receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns last week, stumbles massively and doesn’t even make the top 25 in his position.

Thielen led the team in goals, catches and yards last week, but he will now face one of the NFL’s most stingy defenses. The Vikings travel to Arizona to face the Cardinals, who take a dominant 38-13 win over the Titans. The Cardinals gave up just 162 passing yards to Tennessee, while Julio Jones and AJ Brown combined under 80 receiving yards. With such a tough game on Sunday, Thielen is a player to put on the bench in week 2.

How To Set Your Fantasy Football Rankings In Week 2

