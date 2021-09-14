College Football Picks, Predictions, Odds for Week 3: Virginia Tech vs. West Virginia among the best bets





I went 2-1 on the picks again last week, so I’m now 4-2 on the season. The upset special was anything but special, though, so it’s now 1-1. Somehow I missed Oregon and Stanford. These are the best bets for week 3 with odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Week 3 picks No. 15 Virginia Tech in West Virginia Last Chances: West Virginia Mountaineers -3 The Hokies are off to a great start this season with wins over No. 21 North Carolina and Middle Tennessee State. West Virginia started with a loss to Maryland, beating FCS program Long Island last week. Despite this, oddsmakers see these teams as relatively even on a neutral field, which, of course, this is not. Still, I think the wrong team is favored here and I’m happy to take the points. Choose: Virginia Tech (+3) Tulsa at No. 9 Ohio State Last Chances: Ohio State Buckeyes -26.5 When good teams lay an egg and get angry, the next team often pays for it. Tulsa most likely picked a bad day to play Ohio State. Buckeyes’ attack, which has worked very well so far, will have an easier time completing drives against the Golden Hurricane than it did against Oregon last week. The Ohio State defense should be able to use this game as a confidence builder. Choose: Ohio State (-26.5) Georgia Tech at No. 6 Clemson Last Chances: Clemson Tigers -28.5 Clemson bounced back from a tough game offensively against Georgia with a 49-3 loss to South Carolina State, as expected. Georgia Tech lost at home to Northern Illinois to start the season. The Yellow Jackets took a win over FCS program Kennesaw State last week, but there’s no hiding that this will be a battle for this team to avoid finishing last in the ACC. The Tigers should win easily. Pick: Clemson (-28.5) Anger of the week Michigan State at No. 24 Miami Last Chances: Miami (FL) hurricanes -6.5 Michigan State is on fire from the gate. The Spartans scored on the first game of the season at Northwestern and have not looked back. The Canes were smoked by Alabama to open the season, why should they be any different? and needed a late field goal to beat Appalachian State in their home opener. I like the Spartans mojo now and play the hot hand. Choose: State of Michigan (+205) Other CFP Candidates Which college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 3, and which Top 25 favorite is going down hard?Visit SportsLine to see which teams will win and cover the spread— all from a tried-and-true computer model that’s brought in more than $3,500 in profits in the past five seasons — and find out.

