Vanderbilt Men’s Tennis – The Vanderbilt Hustler

Coach Ian Duvenhage talks about the new season, an experienced roster and talent of the transfer portal.
After a difficult year for the program, Vanderbilt’s men’s tennis team is looking to change the story for the 2021-22 season. With an infusion of talent and the advantage of continuity, they might just be able to do that.
The Commodores started their 2020-21 campaign strong, with four non-conference wins to kick off the spring. But the team then slumped, going 2-16 to close out the year against tough SEC competition and a number of other challenging non-conference matchups.
Vanderbilts final record last spring was 6-16 (0-12 SEC), but the team was resilient and scrappy in the face of defeat. The Commodores, in particular, pushed big contenders to their limits in games against the No. 1 Florida Gators and the No. 16 Mississippi State Bulldogs.
The team is now trying to close the gap with their competition and build consistency into the new year, which will be helped by the roster’s experience.
We have pretty much the same team as last year, which is a great luxury, said head coach Ian Duvenhage. We have two fifth year seniors [George Harwell and Max Freeman] and to have them back is great.
In addition to the experience at the top, many of the younger players have shown signs of translating their hard work into results, even in the early stages of training.
I feel like some of our players from last year made a big leap. Especially Joubert Klopper plays much better and Connor Robb-Wilcox too, said Duvenhage.
Klopper, a junior, led the team last year with a 13-10 record in singles, playing number 5 and number 6, while sophomore Robb-Wilcox went 4-8 in singles and 4-7 in doubles.
While continuity and experience are great assets for the team, they will also benefit from new talent, including University of Minnesota transfer student Siim Troost.
[Troost] is an All-American who reached the quarterfinals of the NCAA last year in doubles, Duvenhage said. We only started training on Monday, but I really like what we’ve seen from him.
Troost, a junior from Estonia, finished last season 7-11 in singles and 13-8 in doubles. He and his partner Vlad Lobak were fourth in the country in doubles. Troost also upset the No. 1 seed of the NCAA doubles tournament, earning All-American status along the way.
There is also an incoming freshman with a family connection to Vanderbilt tennis.
We also have a freshman from Charleston, South Carolina, Michael Ross, from whom we expect great things. His sister Anna is actually also on the women’s tennis team, says Duvenhage.
As the world continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the Commodores themselves are feeling the impact after a relatively safe 2020-21. Duvenhage confirmed that the team has already combated a few COVID-19 positive cases in the days leading up to training.
Last year we got through the whole year without a single positive point [COVID-19 test]. This year we will get two before the training officially starts, Duvenhage said. It just reminded us how important it is to mask and protect the bubble.
Under these circumstances, the Commodores will participate in a variety of invitees and Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) events during the fall season.
The first games will take place at the Auburn Invitational from September 17-19. Auburn, Clemson and Miami’s men’s tennis teams will all participate.
Next, the team will compete in the ITA Ohio Valley Regional Championship to be held September 23-27 in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Three Commodores Harwell, Freeman and senior Marcus Ferreira were also selected to compete at the ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma, October 4-10.
Harwell and Freeman will compete together in the main doubles draw and separately in the singles qualifier. Harwell and Ferriera were also named as substitutes for the main singles and qualifiers respectively.
The men’s team will compete in two other invitationals during the fall season: the Georgia Invitational October 8-10 and, as hosts, the Commodore Invitational October 15-17.
With the opportunity to have autumn competition, unlike last season, the team will try to integrate its experience and new talent to make its presence felt early.
I think we would become a much better team, and of course we should be, said Duvenhage.
Their journey begins this Friday, September 17, at the Auburn Invitational.
