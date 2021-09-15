Tri-series: Nigeria’s cricket team on track despite defeats, says coach





Nigerian cricket team head coach Ashanka Gurusinha says the string of defeats suffered by the national male team in Uganda’s ongoing Pearl of Africa T20 series bodes well for the team. The Sri Lankan former Cricket World Cup winner made his remark as the team finalized preparations to involve Kenya and Uganda in the final two final matches of the ongoing tournament on Tuesday. The players live up to our expectations and we believe the team is a work in progress. It is very wrong to judge them by their performance here and most importantly the two teams they play are way above Nigeria in the cricket rankings,” Gurusinha said. The team has not played a high-level cricket match at the T20 World Cup since 2019 and this latest exposure would help the team shake up the rust, especially after the squad was injected with a few new players. ” The Nigerian team, the majority of whom participated in the 2020 U-19 World Cup in South Africa, have not won any of the four matches played so far. The Pearl of Africa T20 Series, also known as Tri Series, is one of the men’s national cricket team’s form-up tours ahead of the ICC Mens T20 African Qualifier which will be billed for November 2021 in Rwanda. Joshua Ayannaike, the team captain, for his part, said: The exposure we’ve had on this tour is an eye opener, as we’ve already taken a lot home here. While the event is yet to be completed, we have seen a visible impact on our performance. We still have more to learn, but more importantly, we are looking forward to our training regime and more matches before the qualifiers in Kigali in November. Of the three teams in the tournament, Kenya is the best ranked in the ICC T20 ranking at 25th place. Uganda ranks 33rd while Nigeria ranks 36th.

