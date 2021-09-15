Week 2 Fantasy Football Waiver Goals, Lineup Tips and Trading Advice





Scott Engel is in his 10th season as the Official Fantasy Writer and Analyst for Seahawks.com. Scott is a first member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association’s Hall of Fame. He is a four-time FSWA award winner and ten-time nominee, including a finalist for the 2020 Fantasy Football Writer of the Year award. You can also find more of his Fantasy analysis at RotoBaller.com, SportsLine.com, the Athletic and SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio. Scott won two Fantasy Football dynasty titles in 2020, including one in the prestigious Fantasy Football Players Championship (FFPC), and he previously racked up a three-peat in a highly competitive New York City competition. For the Seahawks, it was a good week filled with Fantasy performances of the passing game in the Indianapolis season opener. Russell Wilson posted 27.06 Fantasy points on NFL.com, while throwing 254 yards and four TDs. Tyler Lockett scored 26 points and caught four passes for 100 yards and two TDs. DK Metcalf finished with 16 points and caught four passes for 60 yards and a TD. If you had one of those three Seahawks players on your roster, they might have boosted you to an opening week win in a Week 1 Fantasy matchup. It’s great to start with a win, but in most leagues there are still 13 weeks of the regular season to go. There is still much more work to be done. Conversely, if you’re in the losing column, it’s best to be patient and have faith in the best players lined up. Players like Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen, Ezekiel Elliott and Allen Robinson have strong potential to put in even better performances over the next two weeks. If you don’t have any of those players on the list, now is the time to see if you can get them in a trade. For those who do have those players on their teams, you should only consider trading offers that have those artists’ draft day values ​​built into the deal. Their true value to your team isn’t determined by a week’s worth of performances. When trading in the early season or at any time in the year, there are some recommended approaches. First you need to identify the right trading partner. If you need to get a running back and are deep in the wide receiver, find a team in your league that has a good supply of RBs and needs help with WR. Also, most trades should have at least one of two goals in mind, either to meet a need or generally perform a significant upgrade. If the trade is a “wash” and involves players of the same rank in the same positions, then you are not achieving much. A week of player results doesn’t really set the tone for the entire regular season in many cases. Take advantage of such mindsets in your early-season trades, but don’t make a hasty move when it comes to your own rosters. We saw Wilson, Lockett and Metcalf perform as hoped and expected in Week 1. Signature performances from other top Fantasy players on other NFL teams are likely to follow, even if they haven’t delivered the expected output yet.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.seahawks.com/news/week-2-fantasy-football-waiver-targets-lineup-tips-and-trading-advice The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos