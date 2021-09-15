Gillian Kibbey helps Lawrence lead women’s football with her hockey toughness – Trentonian

EWING One thing Lawrence High girls soccer coach Emily Palombo knows about her left-back Gillian Kibbey is that she’s as tough as they come.

After all, Kibbey is only moonlight as a footballer.

The junior sport’s first choice is ice hockey, which you might have guessed from the still-healing cut above her lip that required 10 stitches after a blow during hockey practice.

“She has no fear,” Palombo said after her Cardinals knocked out Ewing 2-0 in a CVC Valley Division game on Tuesday afternoon. “She’s not afraid to hit or take a big punch. She has this determination because when she plays hockey she plays against guys so she has no fear. She just goes out and plays. This is her second sport and she is quite good at it.”

Kibbey certainly wouldn’t look out of place on a football field. She’s an athletic left-back who isn’t afraid to throw her body around or step forward and crouch. She received several dangerous passes in the penalty area on Tuesday that could have been eliminated with a slightly more precise finish.

In addition to club hockey, Kibbey is one of the few girls on Lawrence’s hockey team. The Lawrence team is actually a collaboration between Lawrence, Ewing and Hightstown and she said hockey helps her with football and vice versa.

“I think my feet are much faster on the ice during football season,” Kibbey said. “The stamina helps a lot (because) it makes the game a lot easier both ways. Football is fun for me because it’s less crowded and I like to play with my school teammates.”

Lawrence is certainly happy to have her back after missing a good chunk of preseason because of that cut on her lip.

The Cards are off to a 2-1 start after wins over West Windsor North and Ewing and near misses against Allentown in a game they felt they should have gotten something out of.

The biggest challenge is finding goals after getting more than 95% of last season’s scores. Senior Sophia Denarski is the only healthy player on the roster to have scored a varsity goal before.

Denarski has done her part, scoring for the third time in as many games as she put the game to bed in the second half after interacting nicely with Kendall Jodoin in the 52nd minute. Minerva Dillon scored the opener 31 minutes into the game after the ball went around the penalty area and landed on her right foot.

“That’s part of the reason we tell our backline to stand up, because it’s important to support your attackers,” Kibbey said. “Our midfield has two freshmen, so we’re building on that chemistry.”

Ewing didn’t make it easy for Lawrence. Shannon Pedersen’s side has improved a lot from last season and while it hasn’t reflected in wins and losses yet, it is encouraged by the competitiveness of a relatively young team.

“I’m really proud of the girls’ progress and the positivity is infectious,” said Pedersen. “We keep getting compliments from referees, other technical staff and the girls buy in. It’s refreshing.”

Junior striker Sydney Smith had a few chances as the game was still tied and first year goalkeeper Emily Gamboa Ordini made 11 saves.

Lawrence, meanwhile, will take the three points in the standings and learn to be more ruthless in front of goal.

Part of a large and talented youth league, the hockey left-back certainly thinks the best is yet to come.

“Last year we were in a huge senior class and that helped us,” Kibbey said. “When we came into our freshman year, they were no-nonsense and were our leaders, even though they weren’t the seniors. If only they’ve had a mentality in our head our entire career here that comes through on the pitch.”

Laurens (2-1) 1 1 2

Ewing (0-3) 0 0 0

Goals: Dillon, Denarski (L). Assists: Dowd, K. Jodoin (L). Shots: 22 (L). 4 (E). Saves: Moore 1, Turco 1 (L). Gamboa Ordini 11 (E).