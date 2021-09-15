FOMO Fridays Program announced! | Prime Minister of South Australia





It all kicks off on Friday, September 17 with daytime activities in Victoria Square, including morning yoga, basketball, live music and art installations; and from 4pm, office workers will be enticed to #GoToTown with a Westpac House Party and offers from local restaurants, bars and hotels, city stores, parking lots and carriers. Friday 24th September activates Adelaide’s riverside in the morning, Rundle Mall at lunchtime and Gresham and Gilbert laneways after work. The next two Fridays are Light Square and Waymouth Street, as well as Hindmarsh Square and East End. Prime Minister Steven Marshall said the FOMO Fridays initiative will get people, jobs and dollars back into the CBD and show all the reasons why South Australians no longer have to work from home. “Following the announcement of the #GoToTown campaign, more than 90,000 Great State Vouchers for tours, experiences and lodging, and further targeted support to tourism and hospitality businesses across the state, the FOMO Fridays initiative is another way we SA -support jobs and keep our economy strong,” said Prime Minister Marshall. “We know the city has been disproportionately affected by prolonged interstate lockdowns and the downturn in business travel and city office businesses. “Until we get closer to our vaccination target and can reopen borders, we’re giving more reasons for South Australians to enjoy the most livable city in the country and getting city workers back to the city and spending money with the many cafes again , restaurants, hotels and retailers across the square mile.” The FOMO Fridays Program is delivered in partnership with the City of Adelaide, the Adelaide Economic Development Agency (AEDA) and the Property Council South Australia. In addition to the street parties, live music and games, the City of Adelaide offers free parking at select UParks and discounted parking is also available at Wilson Parking. Visitors to the CBD will also be enticed to the Rundle Mall shopping area with offers available to shoppers. Mayor Sandy Verschoor said the City of Adelaide would continue to work hard with the state government and all stakeholders to encourage people to return to the city. “FOMO Fridays is about generating more activity in our alleys, squares and parks and it fits so well with the work we are doing as Council to support city businesses through programs such as Reignite Adelaide,” she said. “We’re calling on city workers to get out early this Friday to enjoy the roaming performers or do some yoga, and stay late for a meal and drink with friends.” Property Council South Australia Executive Director Daniel Gannon said: “It’s not just offices or workplaces that are missing out on the collaboration and productivity benefits of having people together – our CBD retailers and hospitality providers are under pressure too. “While flexibility is here to stay, we need to bring people and life back to the Adelaide CBD and get to the city to help save businesses and jobs. Let’s bring the fun back to Friday – there’s no time to lose.” FOMO Friday schedule: FOMO Friday schedule: Friday 17 September 7-9 hours Wandering Artists Train Station – North Terrace Kicco – Pirie Street East Ovest – Angas Street Bocelli – Hutt Street Swapping – Vardon Ave 7-9 hours Yoga in the square by Power Living – two sessions: 7.30-8am and 8.15-8.45am Victoria Square 9am-12pm Big red #GoToTown bus with DJ Victoria Square 12-14 hours Lunch activations: Welcome to Country. Live music from Haliday and Seabass. Activities like basketball, table tennis, giant jenga, Tom Brogas art installation Victoria Square 4pm-10pm Westpac House Party Live music from DJs: Baby Monet, LL Cool Dre, Rare WingIt bar and Gang Gang food Westpac House Friday September 24 7-9 hours Bootcamp in Elder Park by Roger Williamson – two sessions: 7.30am-8pm and 8.15am-8.45am. DJ/live music in the Rotunda Riverside/ Elder Park 7-9 hours Wandering Artists Kitchen – Market St Boy & Bloom – Flinders St Felici – Rundle St Lot 14 – North Terrace Part Time Lover – Pilgirm Lane 12-14 hours Lunch activation with live music – Ollie English, TOWNS (acoustic) Games including giant jenga, Connect 4, yo-yo demonstration. Tom Borgas art installation. Rundle Mall 4pm-10pm Live music and performances, projections and light shows. Bars that activate include Hains & Co, Shotgun Willies, Memphis Slims, Blue Venus, Missisippi Moon, La Bauvette, Bibliotheca. Gresham St and Gilbert Place friday 1 october 7-9 hours Wellness workout – yoga sessions with Power Living Light Square 12-14 hours Fun and games in Light Square – giant jenga and great tunes Light Square 4pm-10pm Waymouth Street Party Waymouth St Friday October 8 7-9 hours Pilates in the Park Hindmarsh Square 12-14 hours Play your way at Hindmarsh – games, music and more Hindmarsh Square 4pm-10pm Ebenezer and Vardon Street – great music and fantastic food Ebenezer Place and Vardon Avenue

