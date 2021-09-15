Shikhar Dhawan’s T20 World Cup omission more on India team philosophy | Cricket

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been a platform for many players to make their mark. It is now an established route to the Indian team and good performances in the T20 competition could mean a call for any of the three formats, not just the shortest.

But in a curious reversal of this progression, Shikhar Dhawan, the current season’s top goalscorer of IPL – which will resume in the UAE from September 19 – has been excluded from the Indian T20 World Cup squad. The World Cup starts on October 17 at the same location as the IPL.

The left-handed opener will resume the IPL as the one with the Orange Cap, with 380 runs at 54.28, hitting with a strike rate of 134.27 for Delhi Capitals. He hit three half-centuries in eight innings, including a 92.

Since the World Cup takes place in the UAE, Dhawan would find his failure doubly disappointing. In recent seasons, IPL has been played entirely in the UAE – Dhawan was the second-highest go-getter with 618, behind only KL Rahul, who is an integral part of the World Cup squad.

Dhawan then averaged 44.13, and more importantly got those runs with a strike rate of 144.73. It’s not just that he’s been good, he’s been better than ever – the numbers from the last two editions are significantly better than his career average and pass rate.

Why is he not in the World Cup selection?

The first reason is the huge level of competition for the opening places – with Rohit Sharma and Rahul doing great things for India in T20s and Tests in that position, Dhawan would always have been the backup option.

The second reason is the changing nature of the game, led by England’s explosive approach, with batters starting their innings with big hits without having to settle down.

This is where Mumbai Indians young dasher Ishan Kishan fits perfectly.

Although Kishan has had a poor run in IPL 14 so far, he finished the previous season with 516 runs at an average of 57.33 and a strike rate of 145.76 with four half-centuries.

The numbers are similar to Dhawans and they are both left-handed, but there is one important element that the numbers don’t show. Kishan strikes from the start and strikes big; Dhawan has a more conservative approach. Kishan hit 30 sixes to Dhawans 12 while the Delhi Capitals opener hit 67 fours to Kishans 36.

Kishan may have averaged just 14.60 in five games in IPL 14, but he underlined his bold style in the two strokes he played on his T20I and ODI debuts – 32-ball 56 against England and 42-ball 59 against Sri Lanka.

Where the experienced batsman has an edge over Kishan is that he knows how to convert the starts into big scores. In IPL 13, he became the first batsman in tournament history to score two consecutive hundreds. Even in the current IPL, Dhawan has a 92.

Dhawan can play aggressively, but he has never been the most powerful striker. Once he’s set up, there’s a pattern he’ll want to build on. There is value in both styles. It’s about what team management is looking for. For Capitals, Dhawan’s playing style is perfect. It also works because they have the explosive Prithvi Shaw on the other side to give the early boost.

Despite all the success of Kohli-Ravi Shastri, India has fallen short in ICC tournaments. Kohli wants to make sure they don’t have any weak spots this time. Improving the stroke rate of the highest order was identified as one area.

The Indian team management demanded a change of approach ahead of the 2021 T20 series of five games at home to England. On the eve of the opening match in Ahmedabad, Kohli spoke about playing aggressive cricket with a free spirit with players who have the X factor. He wanted his batting unit to go hard from the start. It was about taking more risks, being more adventurous, turning even good balls into scoring opportunities.

How England plays is how all teams should play, said Hardik Pandya.

T20 teams no longer look at a batter’s final hitting speed as most of them will accelerate towards the end. It’s the ones who go hard from the start that are worth their weight in gold.

In the T20s versus England, when all players were available, Dhawan lost his place in the playing XI. Kishan led off with KL Rahul in the second T20I before Rohit Sharma returned to the side. Even when Rahul struggled to adapt to the new demand, forcing India to try a new combination, Kohli decided to open with Sharma.

Dhawan is 35, but he hasn’t lost any of his appetite for the game yet. 2020 and 2021 have been the best in his 13-year IPL career so far as he is still willing to try new things.

It was a conscious effort on my part and I started taking more risks. I’m not afraid of changes, he told reporters earlier this year. I’m not afraid to get out. Ive worked on the leg-side shots, which come in the crease, using the bowler’s pace.

For Dhawan, there is no better way to respond to his World Cup omission than by continuing to run when the IPL resumes.