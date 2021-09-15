Marcas Grant’s 2021 NFL Fantasy Football Sleepers Week 2





Could be Chase Edmonds is not your typical sleeper. He is the starting running back in one of the NFL’s most prolific offenses. Despite that, there wasn’t much excitement around him heading into the season. I even made his teammate James Conner one of my sleep options last week. It was meh. Even after an RB17 finish in Week 1, Edmonds’ buzz isn’t quite buzzing. That could change with a solid performance against the Vikings this week. Minnesota had no answers for Joe Mixon. Edmonds doesn’t get the same snapshare, but he can do some of the same things. When he puts together a similar stat line to Week 1 and finds the end zone to boot, Edmonds starts generating more conversation. The Jaguars are bad. That’s not a total surprise. It’s a little surprise how bad they looked in week 1. This could work to our advantage. Unless things improve dramatically, Jacksonville has one of the league’s highest offenses this year. That’s why many analysts thought Marvin Jones was undervalued. It’s also why I wave the Laviska Shenault Jr. banner again. Sterling Shepard abused the Broncos secondary from the slot in Week 1. Shenault ran 33 of his 40 routes from the slot in the opener. If things go like they did last week for the Jags, Trevor Lawrence and his receivers should have a lot of work to do in catch-up mode in the second half. Bears fans had Justin Fields dangle in front of them for a few plays last week before finally succumbing to the reality of Andy Dalton. Take courage! This week should be better. First, the Bears are not dealing with the Rams’ defense. Also this week is a #Revenge game for Dalton against his original team, the Bengals. Cincy had Kirk Cousins ​​finish this week as a top 12 quarterback. There’s no reason Dalton can’t do the same. People questioned David Njoku said he wanted to stay with the Browns. In week 1 we started to understand why. He played nearly as many snaps as Austin Hooper, catching three of his five goals for a team-high 76 yards. Plus, he reminded us all of how athletic he is and why we kept him as a tight-knit prospect several years ago. A potential return of Odell Beckham could eat up Njoku’s already small goal. But a matchup against the Texans could be enough to get the ledger right.

