44th District TT Cship inaugurated





Excelsior Sports Correspondent JAMMU, September 14: The 44th Jammu District Table Tennis Championship was inaugurated here today by Dr Zafar Iqbal (JKAS) Chief Accounts Officer J&K Sports Council at the Indoor Sports Complex MA Stadium.

The main guest encouraged the participants to play in the right spirit of the game and to work hard. The tournament is organized by Jammu District Table Tennis Association under the auspices of J&K Table Tennis Association in association with J&K Sports Council.

The others who took part in the inaugural function were Dr. Ratnakar Sharma, Ashok Singh (Divisional Sports Officer), Ajay Sharma, Narinder Singh, IP Singh, Satbir Singh, Satish Gupta (Manager Indoor Sports Complex), Vikas Magotra, Sheetal Gandotra, Gurvinder Singh, Basu Dewan and Sandeep Khadotra.

About 164 players participate in the tournament.

Meanwhile, the District Rajouri Table Tennis Championship, organized by the concerned District Association in conjunction with J&K Sports Council, was concluded in Rajouri, with Dr. Nasir Choudhary, senior BJP leader was the main guest, while Dr. Naseem Malik and Dr. Ahsan ul Haq were the guest of honor Besides Dr. Sanjeev Gupta, Yasmeen Kouser and Jamshid Malik were also present at the event.

In the sub junior boys, Aquib Mughal and Yasir Malik were the winners and runners-up, while in the juniors Aryan and Ashu Malhotra remained 1st and 2nd and in senior Dr Prabjot Singh and King Kumar took 1st and 2nd position except in the girls category , Adeeba Arooj and Rozia Arzoo won 1st and 2nd position in the sub-junior, while in the juniors Liaba Naseem and Jyoti Sharma were 1st and 2nd.

