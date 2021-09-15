No. 9 Womens Golf to fifth place after round two at ANNIKA Intercollegiate



MORE ELMO, Minn. The No. 9 Texas Women’s Golf team pulled a 3-over-par 291 on Tuesday to move up three places to fifth (291-291 = 582, +6) after round two of the ANNIKA Intercollegiate presented by 3M at Royal Golf Club. graduate transfer Brigitte Thibault led the Longhorns with a par 72 tie on Tuesday and is tied for 20th in the individual standings with 2-over-par 146 through the first 36 holes. Thibault played back-nine first on Tuesday and made the turn 3-over-par, but responded with a birdie on hole 1 and an eagle on the par-five hole 9 to return to even par for her round. Senior Sara Kouskova is the best person from Texas in a tie for 11th place at 1-over-par 143 (70-73). The field of 12 teams at ANNIKA’s season opening includes 10 squads ranked in the top 16 in the preseason Division I WGCA Coaches poll. Number 10 South Carolina has the team leader at 10 under par 566 (278-288), while number 3 Wake Forest is second (572) and number 2 Duke is third (573). Ole Miss’s Julia Johnson holds the individual lead of 10 under par 134 (67-67), five strokes ahead of Arizona State’s Calynne Rosholt and South Carolina’s Hannah Darling (139). The ANNIKA Intercollegiate will conclude with 18 holes on Wednesday 15 September. Texas will be matched with Alabama and Arizona for Wednesday’s final round and tee times will begin at 8:00 a.m. CT from hole 1. The line up Senior Sara Kouskova posted a 1-over-par 73 on Tuesday and is tied for 11th in the individual standings at 1-under-par 143. Sitting 3-over after a double-bogey on the par-three 12th hole, Kouskova took a pair birdies (No. 10, par-4; No. 18, par-5) on Tuesday.

