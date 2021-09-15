Reid Oval ready for cricket from January 1st





It promises to be a particularly happy New Year for the Warrnambool cricket community, with Reid Oval ready to go on January 1. The $10.7 million redevelopment includes an all-new playing surface with a clay cricket wicket, a modern two-storey pavilion with facilities suitable for men and women, a lighting upgrade to allow games to be played at night and improved training facilities including multi-purpose cricket nets and a training oval to the northeast of the main pitch. Reid Oval Project Group Chair Cr Debbie Arnott said she was counting down the days until the first cricket match at the state-of-the-art facility. The reason we are running this project is because the Warrnambools sports community has been united for some time in calling on Reid Oval to become a showcase facility that we can all be proud of, she said. And I’m thrilled that in January Reid Oval will once again be the jewel in the city’s sporting crown. Although no firm date was ever set, a few months ago we had hoped to have the ground ready for the start of the cricket season. Unfortunately the center of the oval was just too wet to prepare the clay wicket. I think we can all agree that the extra weeks we give the wicket to settle in will be well worth it, leading to a surface that is cherry ripe for a great second half of the cricket season. What better way to celebrate the New Year than a cricket match on what will be a beautiful playing surface, with modern facilities to match. The Reid Oval Redevelopment is funded by the Victorian Government (through Sport and Recreation Victoria and Regional Development Victoria), the Warrnambool City Council (through the Victorian Governments Community Sports Infrastructure Loans Scheme), the AFL (through the Australian Football Facilities Fund) and Cricket Victoria (through the Australian Cricket Infrastructure Fund).

