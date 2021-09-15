Summary of Week Two College Football

Week two of the 2021 college football season is in the books, and most Big 12 teams still have a lot of questions to answer. Actually, they all do. Except maybe Oklahoma. What’s new? Let’s recap each game and see how the staff’s Tallysight roster came out this week.

State of Oklahoma– 28 Tulsa – 23

For the second week in a row, Oklahoma State disappointed against an inferior opponent. For the second consecutive week, the Oklahoma States offense disappeared for a long time. The OSU coaching staff again made questionable decisions during the game. The ground game looked terrible as the offensive line couldn’t block anything, again. The seven-point win over Missouri state raised eyebrows, but now there is real cause for concern about this violation.

Oklahoma State won just 140 yards on 43 carries, helped by Spencer Sanders’ 37-yard scramble. Jaylen Warren was the most impressive back and scored one of the most impressive 11 yard touchdown runs you will ever see. We know the quarterback is talented and we know the running backs are talented. The offensive line needs to improve a lot if the attack is going to be semi-competent. Football is a game won in the trenches, and when it performs offensively, the line deserves a lot of credit. OSU is not doing well right now and most of it is on the offensive.

Sanders passed for 173 yards and two scores with one interception. The interception was a head scratcher and I wonder if the jerseys played a part in that. OSU wore gray and Tulsa wore white. Both teams wore white shorts. That is simply not allowed, no matter how dark the gray sweater is. True freshman Bryson Green had an incredible touchdown reception and freshman Jaden Bray led the team in receiving with 84 yards and a score.

The Cowboys have a lot to work on ahead of their last non-conference game on the road at State of Boise on Saturday. Robert was the only one at CRFF who knew the spread, but chose Tulsa outright. Everyone chose Oklahoma State but chose OSU to cover the spread, which it certainly didn’t.

TCU– 34 California- 32

TCU defeated California at home behind three passing touchdowns from Max Duggan and a formidable hasty attack. The Horned Frogs struggled early in this game and probably should have beaten California by more than two points. A pick-six and a 54-yard touchdown pass highlighted the score for California.

Zach Evans seemed to dominate for TCU in this game, carrying the ball 22 times for 190 yards and a score. Duggan completed 17 of his 31 passes for 234 yards and Quentin Johnson led the receivers with 95 yards and two touchdowns.

TCU has a lot to improve on, like almost every team in the country at this point in the season. The Horned Frogs are on the cusp of being ranked in the AP top 25 and have next week off for a metroplex showdown at home with SMU to wrap up the non-conference game. Everyone at CRFF chose TCU in this game and everyone missed the spread and chose TCU to win by 11 or more.

No. 4 Oklahoma- 76 Western Carolina- 0

This game doesn’t need much explanation. A hopeful playoff with a hopeful Heisman on a quarterback boat raced against a directional school from one of the Carolinas. I do not know which. I think Kyler Murray’s Allen High School teams from ten years ago would have put up more of a battle. Can this year’s Austin Westlake squad beat Western Carolina? I guess I never know.

Spencer Rattler passed for 243 yards and five touchdowns in the first half before being taken out of the game. Kennedy Brooks carried the ball six times for 48 yards and a score. 13 different receivers caught a pass and four different receivers scored. The five-point win over Tulane was worrisome, but the Sooners practiced last week with a sense of urgency, according to Rattler, and allayed any concerns after the big win. OU looks set to make a return to the College Football Playoff. Everyone chose the OU win, of course.

Arkansas- 40 No. 15 Texas- 21

Time for everyone’s favorite segment. Texas early season meltdown segment. It was a great party in Fayetteville on Saturday night as the Hogs conquered Texas. Seriously, this might be the biggest Arkansas win of this century. It was definitely the biggest win of the past decade.

The Longhorns have a new coach in Steve Sarkisian, but it doesn’t appear that the culture surrounding the program has changed. Arkansas flew to the football and the gang tackling at every game. On most occasions, the first Texas defender in football would be the only one in the tackle as the rest of the defenders gave up the game then and there. Texas was played out from start to finish. I’m pretty sure Arkansas was playing exactly the kind of game Sarkisian and Texas had in mind with the all gas no brakes moniker the team now uses. Arkansas was all gas, no brakes. Texas didn’t even start the car.

Despite Texas’ lack of urgency, the Longhorns were two or three Hudson Card overthrows away from making a very different game. Card knocked over Jordan Whittington in the end zone when he was wide open. He would later knock over two receivers that were wide open and shoot down behind the defense. If Card connects on those throws, that’s 21 points worth of touchdowns. Different ball game. Instead, Card was pulled in Casey Thompson’s favor in the 2nd half after passing 61 yards on eight completions and 15 attempts. Robert chose Arkansas correctly to cover the seven-point spread and win the football game, while the rest of the staff foolishly chose an uninspired Texas team to win.

West Virginia-66 Long Island-0

Look! Another game that needs no explanation! West Virginia beat a time likely to be smoked by Rockwall High School 66-0. There’s just nothing meaningful to get out of these games.

Jarret Doege passed 259 yards and three scores before being kicked out of the game. Garrett Greene and Leddie Brown each scored twice on the ground. West Virginia defeated Long Island U 542-95. It literally doesn’t get more embarrassing than that. I would prefer Tyler Junior College over Long Island University. Everyone took the ridiculous 47.5 point spread that ended up covering West Virginia by nearly 20 points.

No. 17 Coastal Carolina- 49 Kansas- 22

Coastal Carolina is in the rankings this time at least! The Chanticleers dominated Kansas at home 49-22. Jason Bean was… not bad? The Jayhawks quarterback completed 12 of his 23 passes for 189 yards…BUT…he also rushed for 102 yards and two scores. Who knows. Maybe there’s something there.

Kansas has a long way to go as a program and frankly I’m not sure it will ever get where it wants to go. Lawrence, Kansas is not exactly a desirable location. That can be overcome with good facilities, strong tradition, playing at a top conference and winning. Kansas doesn’t have any of that. Everyone chose Coastal Carolina in this one, and everyone was right! If Kansas wants to know what a commitment to building a football program from the ground up looks like, look no further than Coastal Carolina.

Texas Tech– 28 SFA – 22

The good news is that Texas Tech looked good in an opening week win over Houston. The bad news? A six-point win over SFA erased any momentum the Red Raiders had after the win over Houston. It would be one thing if Texas Tech made a handful of mistakes to keep SFA in the game. New. Stephen F. Austin defeated Texas Tech. Reread it. Stephen Fuller Austin (the football team, not the person) won Texas Tech 375-364.

Tyler Shough, you know, the Oregon transfer that the quarterback was supposed to save passed 163 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions and completed 11 of 21 passes. Tahj Brooks rushed for 115 yards and two scores on 11 carries, but most of it came from a 67-yard gain. Erik Ezukanma continues to shine as one of the best (the best?) player on this roster with six receptions for 144 yards and a score. No other receiver had received more than eight yards.

This is,,,,, concerns. The Red Raiders have a chance to hit back at home against Florida International before opening conference play with Texas. Everyone chose Texas Tech to win, and everyone on the staff was technically right. I think this counts as a win.

No. 10 Iowa-27 No. 9 state of Iowa– 17

The first time the Cy-Hawk rivalry was played between two ranked teams went to Iowa. I can’t say I’m surprised. Iowa State seems to be the kind of team that Oklahoma State was in the Mason Rudolph era. The Cyclones will win a lot of games, play in good bowl games and win those bowl games. They will not beat their rival and they will not often beat teams that are in the top 10. There is nothing wrong with that! Especially with programs like OSU and ISU. I was hoping Iowa State would get over the hump, but alas. OSU suffered a 10-point loss to Oklahoma in Rudolphs last year. Brock Purdys also probably ended the last game against Iowa in a 10-point loss. That Bedlam game was definitely a lot more exciting than this season’s Cy-Hawk matchup.

Purdy passed for 138 yards but three interceptions and no touchdowns before being benched in favor of freshman quarterback Hunter Dekkers, who passed for 114 yards and a score. Breece Hall also struggled, rushing for just 69 yards and a score on 16 carries. It’s back to the drawing board for the state of Iowa before the conference game begins. Losing to Iowa by 10 points is much better than coming home from Northern Iowa, but Iowa State may not be the close it was a few weeks ago to make the Big 12 Championship Game. Ryan, Phillip and Robert chose Iowa, while Micah took Iowa State.

Baylor- 66 Texas South 7

In this terrible matchup, at least a touchdown was scored by the underdog. Oklahoma and West Virginia shutout well-beaten opponents, but the Bears gave up a touchdown. What are we doing, Baylor?? Gerry Bohanon looked sharp at the quarterback and passed 247 yards and three touchdowns. Abram Smith and Tresten Ebner rushed for 126 and 125 yards, respectively, and Tyquan Thornton caught five passes for 103 yards and two scores.

What does it all mean though? Baylor failed to beat Texas State by double digits last week. I can’t learn much from this Texas Southern Baylor beating. As with Oklahoma and West Virginia, at least Baylor didn’t come out to play with his food this week. That’s a good sign, but it’s the one thing that can really be taken out of this game.

Kansas state– 31 Southern Illinois- 23

Speaking of a team playing with its food, I’ll give you Kansas State! The Wildcats defeated Stanford by a bigger margin than Southern Illinois! Kansas State lost quarterback Skylar Thompson in this game, and the Thompsons’ injury will keep him out for several weeks. Despite trying just four passes, Thompson still threw more yards (96) on four attempts than his backup, Will Howard, did (76) on 17 attempts.

Deuce Vaughn rushed for 120 yards and three scores to save the day, but Kansas State will have to find a way to weather the storm until Thompson returns from injury. The Wildcats’ next four games are against Nevada, at Oklahoma State, (3) Oklahoma and (14) Iowa State. That’s a tough piece of games to play without your starting quarterback. Howard will have to grow up soon. 2-2 looks to be Kansas’ best-case scenario and 0-4 isn’t out of the question at all if Howard continues to struggle.

Here are our staff results for Big 12 games in week two, thanks to our friends at Tallysight. Come back here every week for a taste of the Big 12 slate and the best games from around the country and see what choices the staff make!