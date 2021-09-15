Reward us as Olympians, Paralympians say to FG





Athletes who represented Nigeria at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games have called on federal and state governments to reward them like their Olympic counterparts. Nigeria won 10 medals, four gold medals, one silver medal and five bronze medals in the 2020 Paralympic Games, finishing 33rd on the medal table. However, in the Olympics, the country won only two medals, silver in the women’s wrestling by Blessing Oborududu and bronze in the long jump by Ese Brume. The PUNCH reported that the Youth and Sports Development Minister, Sunday Dare, gave immediate cash rewards of $10,000 and $7,500 respectively to Oborududu and Brume following their performances. The PUNCH also reported that Bayelsa state governor Douye Diri has given N4m a cash reward to Oborududu. However, our correspondent claimed that no monetary rewards were promised to the Paralympians after their exploits. Speaking to our correspondent, bronze medalist Lauritta Onye, she said they had asked for better treatment over the years, but to no avail. They only came to welcome us with drums at the airport, after that nothing was done about it. We asked for cash rewards in Japan but they said they would give us in Nigeria but so far we haven’t gotten anything, Onye told The PUNCH. There is nothing we can do about this neglect. The neglect has been going on for years and I have taken it as I see it, added Onye, who has two Paralympic medals. Latifat Tijani, who won Nigeria’s first gold medal at the 2020 Paralympic Games, also denounced the poor treatment. If the government had treated us better, we would have won more medals at the Olympics. Many of us who go to the Olympics are the breadwinners of our families, but for all our efforts, we don’t get enough support from the government, Tijani told The PUNCH. Para table tennis player Ahmed Koleosho also said it is sad that athletes are being discriminated against because of their disability. We should get better treatment because we perform better, so we should get more attention and recognition. But we should just try to turn a blind eye and look the other way, Koleosho told The PUNCH. It’s absurd that in this jet age and civilization, no matter how good you are, people won’t recognize you because of your disability. Copyright PUNCH All rights reserved. This material and other digital content on this website may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without the prior express written permission of PUNCH. Contact: [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://punchng.com/reward-us-like-olympians-paralympians-tell-fg/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

