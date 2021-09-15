OU in position Enters last day in Maridu





CARROLLTON, TexasOklahoma’s men’s golf team scored seven birdies and just two bogeys on the first nine, reaching a 292 (+4) in the second round of the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational Tuesday. The Sooners (3rd, +4) entered Tuesday’s round narrowly ahead of the 15-team field, but will have to gain ground in the final round of the 54-hole tournament on Wednesday as they now have a four lead over leader No. 3 Arizona State. shots. Oklahoma is third in the event with a seven-shot lead over fourth-place Liberty and will play in the final group on Wednesday with the Sun Devils (1st, E) and No. 5 Texas (2nd, +2). “The wind came on us at 13 and we struggled through some adversity with our finish,” head coach Ryan Hyble said after the round. “We didn’t do great today, but we are learning. We are still right where we need to be with a chance tomorrow. I know our boys will be ready for their moment.” Chris Gotterup (T5, -2) continued his strong game Tuesday, matching Patrick Welch for the team’s lowest round of the day by firing an even-par 72. The transfer will share fifth place at the prestigious event and will aim for the eighth top-five finish of his career. Welch (T12, +2) was stable for 15 holes for the Sooners, playing Maridoe Golf Club with a clean card to 15 paired with three birdies before putting bogeys on the card for the last three holes. The senior’s even-par 72 gives him a share of 12th in Wednesday’s final round. freshman Drew Goodman (T12, +2) joins Welch and Gotterup in the top 15 on the standings after posting a 1-over 73 Tuesday. Norman’s product, Okla., was in the red heading into the last two holes of the day, but bogeys on 17 and 18 brought him back over par. Logan McAllister (23rd, +4) opened his round with a birdie on the first hole before falling pars on the rest of the first nine, but a double bogey at number 10 combined with two more bogeys to finish gave the All-American an second round score of 75 (+3). Stephen Campbell (T36, +7) put in a strong lap after his 78 on Monday and shot a 73 (+1) to jump 19 places on the standings to a tie for 36th. The Sooners are looking to take their 29th Hybl-era win on Wednesday and line up for the 39th top three finish in the past four seasons, the best stretch in the program’s history. Campbell Jr. will tee off for OU Wednesday at noon, while the rest of the team will tee off in 10-minute increments, with the leaders departing at 12:40 p.m. CT. Live scores can be found on Golfstat and Golf Channel will host the finals of the event from 3-6pm CT.

