FSU Football: Noles in the Pros

NFL football is back! Some of Week One’s top performers happen to be FSU alum, which should come as no surprise to Seminole fans. Noles in the Pros is also back and sums up the highs and lows of former Florida players after each week this season.

New Orleans Saints: James Winston, QBA

After the Saints named Jameis Winston as their starter for week one, every FSU fan had their calendar marked for September 12, the day the famous Jameis shows why he can be a top NFL quarterback under head coach Sean Payton. Winston came out rolling in the upset win against the packers, closing in with 148 yards as he completed 14 of his 20 passing attempts, according to cbssports.com.

He had a career high five touchdowns passes with the help of an incredible performance from his offensive line, giving him plenty of time to make decisions and get the running backs to work. The Saints eventually won the matchup 38-3 after holding Aaron Rodgers to 133 yards and two interceptions. The coaching staff seem very confident with Winston at the helm. If he can master his decisiveness and maintain an efficient TD to INT ratio, Winston has the ability to lead this Saints team back to the playoffs and potentially compete for an MVP.

Minnesota Vikings: Dalvin Cook, RB

The Minnesota Vikings faced a substandard, unproven Cincinnati Bengals team in which they were favourites. Pro bowl running back Dalvin Cook faced a brand new defense line from Bengal that ended up being a problem for the Vikings. Sanctions were not fair in favor of the Vikings; they took 12 for 116 yards and had to face third and long more than ten times.

After a tense back and forth match-up on the defensive end, the Vikings climbed back into the game late in the third quarter. Cook had his first and only touchdown of the day in the fourth quarter, which led to an tying field goal from Greg Joseph. The Chef finished the game with 61 yards on the ground, 43 receiving yards and one touchdown, via startribune.com. Though he had over 100 yards combined, Cook had an expensive fumble in overtime that led to a 33-yard field goal from Bengal to win the ball game.

Los Angeles Rams: Jalen Ramsey, CB

2020 All-Pro defensive defender Jalen Ramsey did not disappoint in the Rams season opener. Ramsey was third in the allowable completion percentage last year and kept the ball rolling, leaving just five receptions a night. The former All-American was targeted eight times and gave up just 35 yards while adding three tackles for a loss, according to ramswire.com.

Ramsey had this matchup marked on his calendar after the Bears slander and Darnell Mooney antics last season when a Wikipedia page depicted Mooney as Jalen Ramsey’s father. He fired back and said I can’t wait for week 1 so all these lame Bears fans can talk about their number 2 WR. It’s safe to say that Ramsey had his last laugh as the Rams went to 1-0 on the season.

Carolina Panthers: Brian Burns, DE

Brian Burns of the Carolina Panthers has entered his third season in the league and looks set to take a huge leap forward in the defense of head coach Matt Rhules. Burns finished his sophomore season with 21 QB hits, nine sacks, eight tackles for losses and three forced fumbles.

Burns started in defense against the New York Jets, and finished the ball game with one sack, one tackle for a loss, and one QB hit. Hell is an asset to the Panthers as the season progresses as he hunts for his first double-digit pocket season.

Los Angeles Chargers: Derwin James, SS / Asante Samuel Jr., CB

After a much anticipated comeback from Derwin James, it was thought the Chargers would slowly bring the star’s safety back into the mix, but defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill played him in 100% of snaps in the win against the Washington soccer team. James finished the game with just one completion on three goals, while adding two QB rushes, according to espn.com. Van Hill is known to present a versatile defensive strategy where James can line up in the box or give him a deep headache for offensive coordinators.

Second round pick Asante Samuel Jr. started the game as CB2 for the Chargers, accounting for 47 of their 55 snaps. Samuel Jr. the matchup ended with four solo tackles and one ding. He will gradually take on a greater role in Hills’ defense as they face a highly skilled Dallas Cowboys violation next week in Los Angeles.