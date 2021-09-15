Men’s tennis announces schedule 2021-22





CHICAGO The defending BIG EAST champion DePaul men’s tennis team opens the 2021-22 season on Friday and competes in two tournaments over the weekend. The Blue Demons travel to West Lafayette, Ind. for the Purdue Fall Invite, while a day later BIG EAST Player of the Year Vito Tonejc and highly rated freshmen Marino Jakic will compete in a strong national field in the prestigious Milwaukee Tennis Classic that draws the best college tennis players. The fall tournament season continues from September 24-26 at the Bobby Bayliss Invitational, hosted by Notre Dame. The next weekend finds coach Matt Brothers and his team in East Lansing, Michigan for the MSU Invite hosted by Michigan State. From October 2-9, Tonejc and Jakic qualified for one of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s premier events, the ITA All-American Championship in Tulsa, Okla. The fall season will conclude with the Redbird Invite in Illinois (October 8-10), Louisville Invitational (October 15-17), and the ITA Midwest Regional October 21-25 in Michigan. The road to a repeat BIG EAST title begins on January 14, 2022 when DePaul opens the dual-match season against Florida Atlantic at the Arthur Ashe Invite in West Point, NY Twenty-four hours later, the Blue Demons take on the Army at West Point . The road swing continues on January 22 with a few games in Madison, Wisconsin. First is North Dakota and then the host Badgers. DePaul’s home opener is January 30 with a match-up against city rivals UIC at his new home court, XS Tennis on the south side. It’s back on the road in February with games against Purdue and Saint Louis in West Lafayette, Ind. The “Band of Brothers” heads to Corpus Christi, Texas, on February 18-19, for three double matches in the ever-challenging HEB Tournament of Champions. That will be followed by back-to-back home games — February. 26 against BIG EAST opponent Georgetown and February 27 against Illinois State. The Blue Demons will spend the entire month of March outside of Lincoln Park, visiting North Carolina, Nevada, and California. The first is Davidson on March 4 and UNC Charlotte the following day with both games in Charlotte, NC It goes to Las Vegas, alongside UNLV on March 12 and Seattle on March 13. The road swing will conclude with games against Loyola Marymount on March 22 in Los Angeles, at UC Irvine on March 23 and ending with Dartmouth on March 25 in LA. In preparation to defend their BIG EAST crown, the Blue Demons are closing out the regular season with four consecutive conference games—all at XS Tennis. April 2 brings Creighton to the South Side and Marquette takes care of the opposition on April 3. Butler will visit XS Tennis on April 10 and Xavier will conclude the regular season on April 16. The BIG EAST Championship kicks off on April 22 with the quarterfinals in Cayce, SC. The semifinals are scheduled for April 23 and the title match is on April 24.

