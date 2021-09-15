cubs vs. Phillies – Game Recap – September 14, 2021

PHILADELPHIA — Kyle Gibson retired the first 12 batters. Not a bad start.

Then, Gibson epitomized the Phillies’ late-season slump, seeing 12 straight-outs resolve into three allowed runs in 12 consecutive pitches.

The Philly pennant race turned into a slog in September.

Patrick Wisdom and Alfonso Rivas hit back-to-back home runs for the Chicago Cubs in a 6-3 win over a Philadelphia team running out of time to make a serious run in the NL playoff race.

No matter how many teams, the calendar is clearly ramping up, Gibson said. I think we’re getting to the point where it is.

The Phillies lost again to another team long out of the postseason chase. The Phillies dropped just three out of four at home against Colorado, which is 21-51 on the road.

The Phillies were 4 games behind first place Atlanta in the NL East and 2 games behind Cincinnati in the wild-card race. San Diego and St. Louis are ahead of the Phillies for the second wildcard.

I don’t want to give the impression that we’re not playing with a sense of urgency because I think we are,” Gibson said. I also don’t necessarily want to make too much of the situation.

The Phillies fell to .500 at 72-72 and have lost six of seven with 18 games to go.

We work every day, we try to get the guys right, said manager Joe Girardi. We have another chance here. We just have to play better.

Bryce Harper had an RBI double in the sixth, continued his scorching pace and scored in the inning to make it 4-3. He competed with an MLB-best 1,032 OPS, which would have made the star outfielder a more serious MVP contender had the Phillies really been in a pennant race. Harper can see his odds diminish with each loss in September.

The loss of these Phillies was like so many others, a trend so predictable that only 16,170 fans were announced for a supposedly important game. The Phillies buzzed 1-0 on a leadoff homer by Odubel Herrera and four perfect innings with seven strikeouts by Gibson (10-7)).

Pooh, it was gone.

Wilson Contreras led off the fifth with a single, Wisdom hit his 26th homer of the season and Rivas followed with the first of his career in the major league. It was 3-1 in 12 pitches.

Rafael Ortega added an RBI-double for a 4-1 lead. He added an RBI double in the seventh to make it 5-3 and scored on Ian Happ’s double.

Wisdom hit the final smashing home run against the Phillies who were hit twice. Colorados Garrett Hampson hit two 0-2 pitches for home runs in Sundays 5-4 victory.

Theres too many 0-2 places right in the heart of the zone, Girardi said. If a guy takes a throw down and away and it’s just around the corner and he hits that, you pretty much go, okay. But not those who are in the heart.

Adrian Sampson (1-2) gave up two runs in five innings.

What strikes me is the way he throws and throws, said Cubs manager David Ross. He never has many problems. You feel like he’s a grounder away.

Rowan Wick struckout three in the ninth for his fourth save.

VELASQUEZ AWAY

The Phillies released RHP Vince Velasquez. He was assigned for assignment last week. Velasquez went 30-40 with a 4.93 ERA and made 116 starts in six seasons with the Phillies.

Carpenter DIES

Ruly Carpenter, the former owner and president of Philadelphia from 1972-81, has passed away. He was 81.

The Phillies won their first World Series in 1980 under Carpenter. He sold the team in 1981.

Passionate about winning, we welcomed his presence to the clubhouse and always considered him a teammate or an equal and treated us the same way, Hall of Famer Steve Carlton said in a statement.

TRAINERS ROOM

Cubs: Placed OR Jason Heyward on the seven-day concussion IL (backdated to Sept. 12) and selected OR Trayce Thompson from Triple-A Iowa. OR Michael Hermosillo was transferred to the 60-day IL.

Phillies: C JT Realmuto sat outside with a sore right shoulder. It seems like every time he turns the corner and he gets better, hell does something, whether it’s a swing and a miss or a hell dive for a ground ball, that sort of thing, Girardi said. He has had an injection to clear the inflammation and we expect him to play (Wednesday).

NEXT ONE

The Phillies send LHP Ranger Suarez (6-4, 1.38 ERA) to the mound against Chicago RHP Alec Mills (6-6, 4.35).

