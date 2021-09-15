Area Girls Tennis: Pierz scores victory over Aitkin





PIERZ Summer Woitalla and Cameryn Herold scored a 6-1, 6-2 win over No. 3 doubles, while the Pierz Pioneers pulled in the doubles, beating the Aitkin Gobblers 4-3 on Tuesday, September 14. Megan Girtz secured Pierz’s only win with a 6-0, 6-4 win over No. 1. Aitkins Macy Paulbeck, Madi Lehrer and Bailey Gabrio won in singles. Pierz 4, Aitkin 3 singles No. 1: Megan Girtz (Prz) defeats. Breanna Hines 6-0, 6-4 No. 2: Defeat Macy Paulbeck (A). Chrissy Schaefer 6-1, 6-0 No. 3: Madi Lehrer (A) defeats. Alex Thelen 2-6, 6-2, (10-4) No. 4: Bailey defeats Gabrio (A). Abbie Virnig 0-6, 6-3, 6-1 doubles No. 1: Morgan Pohlkamp-Britney Defeats Schommer (P). Ashlyn Berg-Sam Lot 6-3, 7-5 No. 2: Kenna Otte-Rylee defeats Kapsner (P). Sophie Ryan-Katelyn Welle 6-3, 6-2 No. 3: Summer Woitalla-Cameryn Herold (P) def. Alex Brucker-Aliyah Fayaz 6-1, 6-2 Overall: A 1-6, Prz 3-8. Following: Aitkin hosts Pine City 4:30 p.m. Thursday, September 16; Pierz hosts Crosby-Ironton 4pm Thursday, September 16. STAPLES Tori Oehrlein finished 2-0 to the Crosby-Ironton Rangers, who split two games on Tuesday, September 14 with a 5-2 loss to the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines and a 5-2 win over the Staples-Motley Cardinals. W-DC’s Madison Packer and the No. 1 doubles team of KatieRae Fiemeyer and Anna Fiemeyer each went 2-0. SM topped W-DC in the nightcap. Allison Knosalla finished 2-0 on her number 2 singles position for the Cards. Crosby-Ironton 5, Staples-Motley 2 Staples-Motley 5, Wadena-Deer Creek 2 Wadena-Deer Creek 5, Crosby-Ironton 2 Crosby-Ironton results singles No. 1: Monica Stokman 0-2 No. 2: Ella Lewandowski 0-1, Melanie Severson 0-1 No. 3: Margaret Silgen 1-1 No. 4: Tori Oehrlein 2-0 doubles No. 1: Ellen Silgen-Isabelle Vignieri 1-1 No. 2: Melanie Severson-Sydney Jones 0-1, Ella Lewandowski-Sydney Roberts 1-0 No. 3: Hailey Wynn-Brooke Johnson 1-0, Monica Fleming-Sarah Bostrom 1-0 Staples-Motley results singles New. 1: Lauren Rutten 1-1 No. 2: Allison Knosalla 2-0 We will. 3: Ronnie Noska 1-1 No. 4: Amy Rollins 0-1, Elizabeth DiGiovanni 1-0 doubles No. 1: Georgia Krutchten-Kinzie Erickson 0-2 No. 2: Elizabeth DiGiovanni-Corrine Olson 0-1, Rollins-Olson 1-0 New. 3: Heidi Zimmerman-Maddison Perius 1-1 Wadena-Deer Creek results singles No. 1: Madison Packer 2-0 New. 2: Run Endres 1-1 No. 3: Libby Hartman 1-1 No. 4: Cadie Leeseberg 0-2 doubles No. 1: KatieRae Fiemeyer-Anna Fiemeyer 2-0 No. 2: Mercedes Schulz-Kayla Meeks 1-1 No. 3: Kelanie Oldakowski-Jamie Barthel 0-2 Conference: CI 1-2, WDC 1-3. General: CI 7-7, SM 9-3, WDC 3-5. Following: Crosby-Ironton at Pierz Thursday, September 16, Staples-Motley to host Perham 4:30 pm Thursday, September 16, Wadena-Deer Creek to host Parkers Prairie 4:30 pm Thursday, September 16. FOLEY Ashley Hagen lost her No. 3 singles match 6-2, 6-3 when the Little Falls Flyers dropped their Granite Ridge Conference game against the Foley Falcons 7-0 Tuesday, September 14. Little Falls moves to season 2-5 and then hosts Pierz on Tuesday, September 21 at 4:30 PM. Foley 7, Little Falls 0 singles No. 1: Brooke Beier (F) beats Tori Gottwaldt 6-0, 6-0 No. 2: Savannah defeats Gapinski (F). Alexis Vonburge 6-0, 6-0 No. 3: Alaina defeats Hageman (F). Ashley Hagen 6-2, 6-3 No. 4: Amie VanderWeyst (F) beats. Clarie Kimman 6-1, 6-1 doubles No. 1: Sydney Gapinski-Kristen defeats OBrien (F). Beth Ahlin-Jenna Athman 6-1, 6-2 No. 2: Natalie Hanks-Macy defeats Zawacki (F). Julia Vetsch-Hailey McDuffee 6-0, 6-1 No. 3: Henley Wruck-Anna defeats Dahlstrom (F). Alexis Nelson-Brenna McGee 6-2, 6-2 Conference: LF 1-1. General: LF 2-5. Following: Little Falls hosts Pierz on Tuesday, September 21 at 4:30 PM.

