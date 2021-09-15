Washington Post: FBI Fires Agent Accused of Not Investigating Larry Nassar Properly

The agent, Michael Langeman, lost his job last week, two people familiar with the case told the Post. Langeman was a supervising special agent in the FBI’s Indianapolis office and had interviewed star gymnast McKayla Maroney in 2015 about her sexual abuse allegations against Nassar.

According to the Post, Langeman is among the unnamed FBI officials described this summer in a damning report from the Justice Department’s inspector general. The report found that the agents investigating Nassar’s sexual abuse allegations had violated FBI policy by making false statements and failing to properly document prosecutors’ complaints, resulting in a delay in the investigation into the claims.

The revelation comes the night before four American gymnastics stars – Maroney, Simone Biles, Maggie Nichols and Aly Raisman – will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee during a hearing on the FBI’s handling of the investigation. Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz and FBI Director Chris Wray will also testify at the hearing, titled, “Breakfast of Duty: Examination of the Inspector General’s Report on the FBI’s Handling of the Larry Nassar Investigation. “

An attorney representing multiple Nassar victims, John Manly, told the Post that Langeman’s resignation “should have taken a long time,” but said: “I wonder if this is because of the Senate hearing, and the timing seems cynical.”