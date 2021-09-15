Boycott not because of the Taliban, former Afghan women’s chief pleads

Islamabad: International cricketers should support Afghanistan’s men’s team, not punish them by boycotting matches when the Taliban bans women from playing, the former women’s team director said.

Tuba Sangar, who fled the country for Canada shortly after the country’s fall from the hardline Islamist group, warned that sports sanctions would harm grassroots play, including women and girls.

“It is not a good idea to boycott the male team. They have done a lot for Afghanistan, they have introduced Afghanistan to the world in a positive way,” Sangar said. AFP on Tuesday.

“If we no longer have a men’s team there would be no hope for cricket in general,” said the 28-year-old, who was the women’s cricket director at the Afghanistan Cricket Board from 2014-2020.

Australia’s cricket leaders threatened to cancel a historic first test between the two countries due to take place in November after a senior Taliban official said on television it was “no need” for women to play.

During their first stint in power, before being ousted in 2001, the Taliban banned most forms of entertainment — including many sports — and used stadiums as public execution sites.

Women were completely banned from sports.

But the sport has exploded in popularity in recent decades, largely due to the cricket-crazed Pakistan across the border.

This time, the hard-line Islamists have shown that they don’t mind men playing cricket and staging a match in the capital, Kabul, shortly after the foreign troops withdraw.

But on Tuesday, Bashir Ahmad Rustamzai, Afghanistan’s new director general for sports, declined to answer whether women should be allowed to exercise.

Team in exile

The acquisition has cast doubt on the future of Afghanistan’s participation in Test matches, as International Cricket Council regulations also require countries to have an active women’s team.

The Afghan men’s team will also play the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from October 17 to November 14.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) last week urged Australia not to punish its men’s team, saying it was “incapable of changing the culture and religious environment of Afghanistan”.

ACB chairman Azizullah Fazli later said: SBS Radio Pashto that he is still hopeful that women can play.

He said all 25 of the women’s team had chosen to remain in Afghanistan, although BBC report earlier this month reported that members were in hiding.

“When I play, I feel like a strong woman. I can imagine myself as a woman who can do anything, who can make her dreams come true,” a former player told the BBC.

But Sangar said the Taliban takeover had “destroyed the hopes” of female cricketers to finally play internationally.

“From 2014 to now we didn’t have the chance to play at international level, but there was hope, everyone tried their best to make it happen,” she said.

“There are some girls who are very talented and they hoped that one day they would have their flag on their shoulders and show the world that Afghan women can play cricket.”

The men’s team is now in the top 10 in the world for both one-day internationals and Twenty20 matches.

Sangar said cricket countries can support Afghanistan’s female players by supporting a team in exile.

“We can play from third countries,” she said, noting that the Afghan football team had played abroad.

“It will bring some hope to those who remain in Afghanistan,” she said.