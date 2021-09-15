Deming Wildcats host Valley Vikings in rare Thursday night football





DEMING The Wildcat progression this football season may not resonate with the piling up of wins, but Deming High head coach Greg Simmons is seeing a marked improvement from week to week. I thought we were taking a step forward every week to get better every week, Simmons said of last weeks loss 42-35 to the visiting Artesia High Bulldogs. These non-district competitions are a barometer for us to get better every time and prepare for district championships and winning a district championship. The Cats will be tested again when the Valley Vikings come to DHS Memorial Stadium for kickoff on Thursday night. Game time is at 6:00 PM Deming (1-3) played a draw with the Artesia Bulldogs last week and even took a three-way lead. The Cats led 21-17 at halftime; 27-24 late in the third quarter and took the final lead at 35-34 with 1:44 left in the game. Deming held Artesia at the Wildcats 3-yard line on an interception, but failed to get a first down. Backed up in the shadows of their own end zone, the Cats deliberately took a safety to save the field advantage. However, the Cats gave that advantage away when they chose to kick the ball out of their own 20. Artesia returned the football to the Wildcat 35 and scored the game-winning touchdown with 44 seconds left. I woke up Saturday morning and knew I screwed up, Simmons told the Headlight. thought about kicking it deep and we even sent the tee. I saw Artesia recognize this and broadcast their starburst return. I decided to put it on the floor and step on it. In hindsight is 20/20, and I’ll take that. This is mine. Valley (1-2) records his first win of the season, a 23-7 win against Miyamura on Friday. The Vikings ended a two-game skid, including a 21-7 loss to Artesia and a 53-13 shellack against Farmington. We’re going to ride our horse (Sr. Joey Reza, 5-10, 170), Simmons said of the Wildcat attack. Tony (Aguilar) has become the quarterback we expected, and his passing keeps the defense honest. On the defensive side of football, the Cats get away with takeaways. They set a record pace in 2019 that continued into a shortened 2020 season. Fumbles and interceptions come from a physical defense that trades shots and wins fights up front. Senior defensive end Ian Ortiz (6-3, 230) and freshman defensive back Ryan Alfaro (5-11, 160) bring that aggressive attack. The Wildcats will continue to stretch the field with the passing game. Aguilar (sr. 5-11, 170) looks at receivers sophomore Aiden Jaquez (5-9, 150), junior Fabian Reyna (5-9, 145) and senior Isaac Baeza (6-1, 180). Simmons and the Cats hope to score a few wins over the next three weeks before play begins in District 3-5A. It doesn’t get any easier, but not that hard, if you know what I mean, Simmons said. Alamogordo and Silver will follow Valley in the coming weeks. Bill Armendariz can be reached at 575-546-2611 (leave a message) or [email protected] Game Plan Who: Albuquerque-Valley Vikings at Deming Wildcats What: New Mexico high school football When: Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 6 pm Where: DHS Memorial Stadium Recordings: VHS, 1-2; DHS, 1-3 Final appearance: VHS defeated Miyamura, 23-7; DHS lost to Artesia, 42-35 Tickets: adults, $5; students and children, $3

