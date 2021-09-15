Roundup: Girls Tennis, Girls Golf, Boys Soccer and Volleyball all in action





The Scottish High School girls tennis team defeated Lee County 7-2 on the road on Monday. Because the Yellow Jackets did not have a full roster, they forfeited the No. 6 singles and No. 3 doubles. In singles, Laura Wlodarczak won 8-1 at number 1, Olivia Aiken won 8-2 at number 2 and Valeria Carranza won 8-2 at number 3. Samantha Collard lost 8-5 at number 2. 4th position and Maegan Gunnells fell 8-2 to the number 5 spot. In doubles, the Lady Scots won both matches played. Wlodarczak and Aiken won together 6-1 at number 1 doubles, while Carranza and Morgan Stewart won together 8-3 at number 2 doubles. Scotland girls’ wave comes fourth at Foxfire FOXFIRE — The Scotland High School girls’ golf team improved its score in its second Sandhills Athletic Conference golf game of the season. After shooting 184 as a team at Scotch Meadows last week, the Lady Scots shot 177 together at Foxfire on Monday. Of the five teams participating, Scotland finished fourth overall. “We have improved a bit as a team compared to last week,” said head coach David Synan. “Emma (Seales) and Claire (Smith) had their first golf competition ever and did well.” Faith McCormick led Scotland with a 55 on the round of nine holes which consisted of playing holes 1-8 and No. 18 on the Gray Fox Course. Kelsey Hunter and Berkley Wallace each shot a 61, while Seales shot a 68 and Smith a 67. Scots lose tight match against Union Pines 2-0 Scotland High School’s varsity boys football team dropped a hard-fought game 2-0 against Union Pines on Monday. Head coach David Wright said the match score did not reflect the team’s effort and how close the match was. “We’re still learning, we’re making progress and the guys are getting better and better at what they’re doing,” Wright said. Both goals of the Vikings came in the first half. “The two goals scored came from simple mistakes by our players,” said Wright. As a team, the Scots finished with seven shots, three of them on target Lady Scots take second win over West Columbus The Scotland High School varsity volleyball team defeated West Columbus 3-0 on Monday night for the second time in a row. The Lady Scots won the first set 25-3, the second set 25-12 and the third set 25-9. “We focused on moving our servers to different positions against our opponents and working on smart shots when we couldn’t get a good swing with the ball,” said head coach Libby Pearce. “We really tried to make sure our passes were on goal to get good sets for our batters.” Senior Taylor Waitley led Scotland with seven kills, senior Kate Carter had five and senior Angelle Norton had four. Senior setters Olivia Hyatt and Kamdyn Morgan combined for 14 assists.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/sports/52975/roundup-girls-tennis-girls-golf-boys-soccer-and-volleyball-all-in-action The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos