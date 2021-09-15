Field hockey takes 2-0 win at Castleton





Next game: at Stevens 18-9-2021 | 1 o’clock in the afternoon CASTLETON, Vt. Freshmen Nia Caprio and Lauren McCarthy each scored their first collegiate goals to lead the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) hockey team to a 2-0 win over Castleton University, Tuesday afternoon at Dave Wolk Stadium. With the win, the Engineers improve to 1-3 overall, while the Spartans fall back to 2-3. RPI almost scored in the first minute of the game, but senior Jessie House (Saratoga Springs, NY/Saratoga Springs) was denied by the right pad of Castleton goalkeeper Hannah Frittenburg (Intervale, NH/Kennett). freshman Abby Peterson (Glastonbury, CT / Glastonbury) followed with a shot that went just wide to the left of the cage. The Engineers continued to press and finally broke through at 06:17 of the first quarter. Junior Mikayla Berman (High Bridge, NJ/Voorhees) sent a corner to the top of the circle for classmate Brianna Dubag (Harwinton, CT/The Ethel Walker School), who saw her shot stop. Caprio (Gilbertsville, PA/Boyertown Area) jumped on the rebound and put it in from close range to give the visitors a 1-0 lead. McCarthy (Morristown, NJ/Morristown) doubled the RPI lead at 27:34, firing a low shot past Frittenburg. The goal came after another corner from Berman. Rensselaer shot past the Spartans 15-2 in the opening half and earned seven corners. Castleton had a chance midway through the second, but the RPI defense held out and didn’t allow a shot on target. The Engineers continued to control the game in the second half by collecting seven shots and disallowing an attempt by the home Spartans. RPI also finished with an 11-2 lead in penalty corners. RPI’s win was the first under head coach Bre Lowe , which took over the program in March 2020. The team will be back in action on Saturday, when it travels to Stevens (4 p.m.). Castleton visits UMass Dartmouth on Saturday (11am).

