NASCAR Clash at LA Coliseum to Open 2022 Season





CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) NASCAR will open the 2022 season at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in one of the biggest upheavals in its schedule in years. The annual Clash exhibit, which has been held at Daytona International Speedway since 1979, will shift to Los Angeles next year. The invite race has always kicked off competitive NASCAR racing and was held the week before the Daytona 500 kicked off the season. The 2022 race will be held on February 6, one week before the Super Bowl and two weeks before the Daytona 500. The race takes place at the stadium on a temporary quarter-mile asphalt track. The historic Colosseum is home to the University of Southern California football team and seats 77,500. The announcement, made Tuesday night on Fox Sports, precedes the release of the full 2022 schedule. Los Angeles is synonymous with major sports and entertainment events, so we took an innovative opportunity to showcase NASCAR at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR senior vice president of strategy and innovation. We were excited to have the opportunity to be at the center of this market as we begin our 2022 season. NASCAR has run in stadiums before, including regional events at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem and a cup race at Soldier Field in Chicago in 1956. Eligibility for The Clash has not been announced, but the drivers will use the Next Gen cars that will debut in 2022. Tickets for The Clash at Daytona have been on sale for months and the race was announced as the opening of six days of racing at Daytona. Tickets for The Clash at the Coliseum go on sale Thursday for $65 for adults and $10 for ages 12 and under. NASCAR returns to the Los Angeles area after The Clash for its traditional stop at Auto Club Speedway. NASCAR did not race in Los Angeles in 2021 due to the pandemic.

