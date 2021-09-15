Sports
Australia vs India Women’s Cricket Series, Video, Highlights, Dates, Schedules, The Ashes
Alyssa Healy has stoked the embers for Australias highly anticipated series against India, saying there is an unspoken rivalry between the two nations.
To get a sense of the rivalry, you have to go back to 2017 when India beat Australia out of the World Cup in the semi-finals when Harmanpreet Kaur defeated an unbeaten 171 out of 115.
Their impressive 4/281 total proved too much, with Australia losing 36, a deficit that would have been much greater had Alex Blackwells not scored 90 in a final wicket score of 76 runs.
With the demoralizing exit, Meg Lannings went back to the drawing board and was the inspiration behind their future performances which culminated in last year’s incredible T20 World Cup final for a record 86,174 runs before the world came to a standstill due to Covid.
On that glorious night, Healy (75 out of 39), along with opening partner Beth Mooney (78* out of 54), put up 115 for the opening wicket to take their crushing 85-run victory.
As Healy recalled, she wished women’s sports could have capitalized on their moment in the sun.
I wish the world hadn’t closed down a week later, said the Australian wicketkeeper’s batsman, speaking at the launch of the women’s summer of cricket hosted by Fox Sports.
For the first time Down Under, the two countries will play a multi-format series, with each match in the game’s three formats counting towards the overall winner.
It’s a brand new concept that India had experience with recently, with their series against England culminating in the final T20 game.
Last year’s final, the last time the two met in any form of cricket, set the tone for a spirited run, kicking off with the first of three one-day internationals on September 21 in Mackay and followed by a historic test and wraps up with a further three T20s.
It’s no secret that the 2017 World Cup has changed us as a group, and also changed the direction of the team, Healy said.
It was no surprise that India did that to us.
We’ve had these sneaky battles for the past five or six years and there’s been some great gigs and a lot of weird games, so it’s no surprise that we’ve gotten this bubbling competitiveness and a little bit of rivalry.
It’s kind of unspoken, but it’s definitely there.
We know they love to pump themselves up when they play in Australia and they have proven they can come out and perform.
Obviously the 2017 World Cup is what it is, but it’s almost amazing that it happened from the perspective of, look at our team since then, we’ve changed the way we approach the game and we’ve been playing great cricket ever since.
While Australia is the favorites and will unleash some of their Generation Next players with veteran duo Megan Schutt and Jess Jonassen missing, India will be imagining their chances especially on wickets that aren’t expected to have much pace in them.
Spinner Poonam Yadev, in particular, will be licking her lips to fool some Australian batsmen, with her 4-19 through the World Cup group stage still fresh in the home side’s memory.
She was great in the first game against Australia and I saw her find her rhythm in the last two T20s we played against India, so hopefully she can do the same as in the first game, Indian opener Smriti Mandhana told Fox Cricket.
