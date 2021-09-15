ESPN Monday Night Football Raiders-Ravens Opener Draws 15.3 Million





Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 throws against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of their game at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Chris Unger | Getty Images The National Football League finished the first week of the 2021 regular season with an average of 15.29 million viewers via ESPN channels, including ABC Network, for the Monday Night Football opener between the Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Ravens. The Raiders defeated the Ravens 33-27 in a back-and-forth game of overtime with multiple twists to close out Week 1. Viewership was up 42% from last year’s game, and top markets were Baltimore, Las Vegas, Sacramento, Kansas City, and San Diego. The 2020 MNF game between the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers averaged just 10.76 million viewers. With the pandemic playing a role, that game dropped about 17% compared to the first game of ESPN’s 2019 Week 1 doubleheader, which featured the New Orleans Saints and Houston Texans and average 13.2 million viewers on ESPN channels. On Monday, ESPN also debuted its alternative MegaCast with Peyton and Eli Manning commenting on the Raiders-Ravens game on his ESPN2 channel. The broadcast attracted 800,000 viewers. The Manning brothers have signed a three-year deal with Disney-owned ESPN in which the pair will offer their thoughts and in-game breakdowns throughout the NFL season. Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) finds a line opening against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 12 at GEHA field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. William Purnell | Sportswire icon | Getty Images Meanwhile, Sunday’s national NFL game on ViacomCBS with the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs was average 19.53 million viewers. It was the most watched opening weekend national game on CBS since the 2015 opener between the Ravens and Denver Broncos game (23.28 million viewers). Fox Sports averaged 16.23 million viewers for the Green Bay Packers vs. New Orleans Saints. That’s less than last year’s national opener between the Saints and Tampa Bay Bucs, which featured a star quarterback matchup between Drew Brees and Tom Brady, and averaged 25.8 million viewers. The network entered the NFL opener after drawing 7.7 million viewers for its Saturday Oregon vs Ohio State college game. The NFL kicked off its 102nd season last Thursday with a total of 26 million viewers for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys. NBC said the game peaked on TV between 9:45 PM and 10:00 PM ET with 25.4 million viewers. The 2021 opener marked a 20% increase in total viewership from last year’s NFL kickoff with the Chiefs and Texans. Overall, the NFL said Week 1’s games combined averaged 17.4 million viewers and drew a total of “about” 100 million viewers across all games. Disclosure: NBC Sports, which parent company NBCUniversal shares with CNBC, airs NFL games.

