Sports
HS roundup: Baldwinsville hockey remains undefeated with victory over C-NS
Two of the top teams in Section III field hockey faced each other on Tuesday when Baldwinsville visited Cicero-North Syracuse in an SCAC game.
The Bees extended their undefeated season winning streak to six with a hard-fought 2-1 win over the Northstars.
Our focus was to support each other and fight for 15 minutes at a time, said Baldwinsville coach Tessa Ordway. Were constantly looking for ways to improve and find more fuel in the tank.
Senior Sydney Huhtala scored both goals, her third and fourth of the season. Julia Schultz and Emma Hollenbeck were both credited with assists.
Baldwinsville Goals Nadia Kozman included 10 saves and Huhtala and Skye Exware were each credited with a defensive save in the game.
Gabby Wameling scored the goal for the Northstars (4-2) with an assist from Alexa Snyder. C-NS had just returned from a weekend tournament in Massachettues when the team lost 2-1 to Longmeadow, beating Minnechaug 5-2.
Field hockey
Cazenovia 3 Port Byron/Union Springs 1
The Lakers scored goals from Emily Appetizer, Sammy Sparks and Hadley Schugs in an important OHSL game. With the win, Cazenovia is 3-2.
MacKenzie McDowell scored the only goal for the Panthers (2-2-1).
Gymnastics
New Hartford 138.3, East Syracuse Minoa/Liverpool 128.1
All-CNY and New York State Gymnast of the Year Miranda Smith won three of the four events and claimed all-around honor in Spartans’ season-opening win.
Smith, who will continue her gymnastics career at West Virginia University, scored a 9.8 on the uneven bars, 9.5 on the balance beam and 9.2 on the floor exercise for a winning 36.6 score. teammate Grayson Gall took second place with a 34.7.
ESM/Liverpools Katie DiMillo was third in the all-round with a 34.1. She won the jumping competition with an 8.7 score.
Girls Volleyball
Marcellus 3, ITC 1
The Mustangs won their fourth game in a row with scores of 25-6, 25-10, 22-25 and 25-8.
Sarah Rent had eight kills and five aces, Brooklyn Finarty added five kills and eight aces and Jenna Mattison contributed eight aces, one kill and 20 assists.
Fulton 3, Cortland 0
Natalie Frost had 10 digs, nine kills, three aces, three assists and one block to lead the Red Raiders to a 25-11, 25-18, 25-16 sweep.
Joann Levea added nine digs while Addison Pickard and Sydney Sachel had six digs each in victory.
