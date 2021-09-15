Senior Games continue in September | lifestyle





The Upper Cumberland District Tennessee Senior Olympics are in full swing, with nearly 300 athletes from across Tennessee eagerly anticipating the upcoming games. We have been holding our golf and bowling tournaments since September 1. The gold for our golf tournament was won by Leslie Lincoln, Sharyl Vorst, William Purcell, Harold Penley, Robert Weaver and John Beal. Our silver awards went to Frank Mackzum, Bill Vorst and Wil Wilson. The gold for our bowling tournament was Sylvia Whithouse, who sided with Jonnie Franklin. Auda McCoy, Edith Dykes, Cordell Dykes and Walter Stevens also took gold. For our women’s doubles bowling, Gloria Jones and Janice Stevens took gold, Sylvia Whithouse and Dee Armstead took silver and Auda McCoy and Jonnie Franklin took bronze. For our men’s double bowling, Frank Baker and Walter Stevens got the gold. For our mixed doubles bowling, Sylvia Whithouse, Jeff Armstead, Gloria Jones and Wayne Croy took gold, with Janice Stevens, Walter Stevens, Edith Dykes and Cordell Dykes taking silver. Congratulations to all our bowling and golf participants. From September to November we organize more than 20 sporting events. Because so many surrounding districts can’t hold their district games, we’ve decided to keep registration open for our district to give athletes a chance to qualify for the state games. The Upper Cumberland District Tennessee Senior Olympics mission has been going on for more than 30 years; promoting a healthy lifestyle for seniors through fitness, sports and an active involvement in life. We encourage athletes 50 and older to participate in the Tennessee Senior Olympics. The 2021 Upper Cumberland Senior Olympics events are as follows: Swimming – Monday Sept 13 Registration closed Pickleball – Sept 14-15. Registration closed Table tennis – Saturday 18 Sept. Softball Throw – Monday September 20 Horseshoes – Monday 20 September Shuffleboard- Tuesday September 21 and Wednesday September 22 Basketball – Friday, September 24, includes free throw and 3-point shot Corn Hole – Tuesday, September 28 Track events – Saturday, October 2, including 50m, 100m, 200m, 400m, 800, 1,500 run, 1,500 race-walk Field events – Saturday, October 2, including discus, high jump, javelin, long jump, shot put and triple jump Chair Volleyball Tournament – TBA in November. To register for an event, you must do so four days before the event date. Contact Alicia at 931-787-3702 for registration and event information.

